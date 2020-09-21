As COVID-19 numbers improve and more students head back to in-person learning in coming weeks, Sullivan County and Kingsport school transportation officials may be struggling with a lack of school bus drivers.
Billy Miller and Tommy Starnes, who respectively oversee the county and city school bus operations, said they definitely face challenges.
Except for virtual academy students, Kingsport is heading back to all in-person school five days a week starting today, transitioning from a hybrid system.
And in Sullivan County, except for virtual academy students, the system is moving from hybrid attendance of two days a week to four days a week Sept. 28 for grades pre-K-5. On Oct. 19, after fall break, grades pre-K-12 will resume attendance five days week.
Starnes soon will have empty buses driving and parked around town with banners advertising bus driver jobs. Miller said he’s sent 5,000 fliers home with students trying to recruit parents or grandparents who might be interested in driving a bus, with the target market he identified as early retirees looking for some extra work and money.
To contact the city school system about a bus driving job, call Starnes’ office at 423-392-4416 or email info@k12K.com. To contact the county about a bus driving job, call Miller’s office at 423-354-1585 or email william.miller@sullivank12.net.
COUNTY DOWN 17 BUS DRIVERS, CITY DOWN 8
Miller said the county system is short 17 drivers, with nine of those in the eastern end of the county. He predicted that zone will see a struggle as students return in person. The county has 120 bus routes: 99 large routes operated by private contractors and 21 small routes serving special needs students and operated by county-employed drivers.
Of the 17, Miller said nine are needed by C&S Transit Inc. for the Sullivan East High Zone; four for the C&S Central, North and South zones; two for Central Buses Inc. in the Central, North and East zones; and two for the county system for special education small buses, although he said one candidate in the pipeline should be ready soon.
He also said four drivers finished their quarantine period Thursday.
East zone C&S “drivers are running two and three routes to get them (students) in,” Miller said. He said contractors are running newspaper ads seeking new drivers and the school system is using its website and social media to seek new recruits.
Starnes, transportation supervisor for KCS, said that system has 39 daily runs and 31 drivers, meaning that he needs another eight drivers to be fully staffed.
WHAT IS SCHOOL BUS DRIVER PAY?
Starnes said the city school system pays in-training drivers $10 an hour and that after getting a commercial driver’s license they start at $78.96 for six hours and get benefits including health insurance. Special education bus drivers work 6.5 hours for $85.54 a day.
Miller said the county system pays starting special education bus drivers $70.01 a day and that contractors generally start out the part-time drivers of large buses at about $65 a day. He said the issues in attracting drivers often are not directly financial but concerns about highly publicized bus accidents and incidents in other systems in the past decade.
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO BECOME A SCHOOL BUS DRIVER?
Miller and Barnes said that one of the problems after candidates are recruited is that it often takes up to 12 weeks to get them through the process of training and testing to get a license. Passing a written exam, road test, physical exam, drug and alcohol check and background check are required.
They said the only testing centers are in Boones Creek in Washington County and Strawberry Plains near Knoxville, aside from a third-party testing center in Knoxville. One in Johnson County that conducted only school bus driver tests is no longer operating but may again, they said.
WHAT LIES AHEAD?Beyond easing of the pandemic for now, Miller said that the opening of the new West Ridge High School off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 next August may mean adding two new shuttle buses from what would be Sullivan South Middle (now a high school) to West Ridge.
Likewise, Starnes said that with the conversion of the current Sullivan North High/Middle schools into the city’s new new Sevier Middle and systemwide changes in school zones, the KCS bus routes would grow by two.