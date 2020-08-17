BLOUNTVILLE — About 40 inmates at the Sullivan County Jail were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and the Tennessee Department of Health has been consulted for potential testing of all inmates and sheriff’s office employees by the end of the week.
In addition, 10 employees of the Sulllivan County Sheriff’s Office are expected to be tested Tuesday morning.
The catalyst: An employee at the Sullivan County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend; and other workers there, as well as some inmates, have shown symptoms similar to those of the virus.
This marks the first times anyone at the jail has tested positive.
That information is from a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office, and a Times News interview with Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
According to the release:
• The Sullivan County Jail’s medical staff is working with any inmates that exhibit symptoms, and the inmates are in quarantine as a precaution.
• Potentially exposed staff members are isolating themselves at home, and testing of those employees is being coordinated by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
• Employees have also had required temperature readings administered when reporting to work.
• Masks have been provided to inmates and incoming arrestees.
• While social distancing might be more difficult for inmates, jail officials said, inmates do have enough room to not be right next to one another.
“We would like to reassure our community that we are doing everything possible to maintain the highest level of law enforcement services possible as we deal with this ongoing national health situation,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “We are taking the steps necessary to attempt to keep our staff members and inmates safe and healthy. The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for everyone. Our staff members have adapted well to these challenges and have done an exceptional job during this pandemic.”
In a subsequent telephone interview, May said the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s response began at about 9 a.m. Monday, with the first priority being the testing of all inmates who were showing symptoms (that’s the “about 40” number that had been tested as of 4 p.m. Monday).
May said the next priority was isolation of those inmates by placing them all in an area separate from the rest of the jail’s population, which was at 756 just after 4 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Mass testing by the end of the week was next on the list, May said, and that can’t be accomplished without assistance from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Contact tracing on the employee who tested positive was another priority, as was reviewing the health department’s resources.
May said the tests conducted on inmates Monday were the oral swab type, and they will be processed by a local lab, with preliminary results hoped for by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.