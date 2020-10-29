KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County school has moved to all-virtual learning because of a spike in COVID-19 quarantines, the second school to have such a shift but the first affecting an entire school.
The other affected school sent only a single grade level home, not the entire student body.
The entire Sullivan Gardens K-8 operation moved to all-virtual learning effective Tuesday and will continue that way through Nov. 6, with students to return to in-person learning Nov. 9, Director of Schools David Cox said.
The move comes on the heels of Sullivan County's Colonial Heights Middle School, which moved the entire 6th grade to all-virtual learning. Cox said that would end Oct. 30 and students would return Nov. 2 baring any additional cases or exposure.
"Sullivan Gardens (K-8) is online through the 6th," Cox said Wednesday afternoon. "We had more than half of the staff required to quarantine."
Quarantines are to last 14 days and are for people exposed to a known COVID-19 case. Isolation for at least 10 days is required for those who test positive for the virus.
All other Sullivan County schools and grade levels for face-to-face students are attending school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays virtual for all grade levels to give time for deep cleaning and teachers to help students who are behind catch up.
Any change in that schedule would require a vote by the seven-member Board of Education.
Cox said he will give the school board an update on the novel coronavirus situation at the board work session, scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Little Theater of Sullivan Central High School.
The next regularly scheduled voting meeting of the board is set for Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with a called meeting at 6 p.m.