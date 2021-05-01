BLOUNTVILLE — A woman allegedly dragged a Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy across a road and into a field — and back into the roadway — by trapping his arm in her vehicle's window on Saturday morning. It happened during a traffic stop, police said.
According to a report released Saturday afternoon by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• At 9:30 a.m. a SCSO deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Carden Hollow Road in Bristol. Radar indicated the vehicle’s speed to be 68 mph in a 35 mph zone.
• The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and the driver initially complied by stopping at the intersection with Old Carden Hollow Road.
• The driver provided her license to the deputy and was identified as Brittany Smith, 21, of Johnson City.
• As Smith provided her license, she attempted to drive away, prompting the deputy to try to control the steering wheel. Smith rolled the window up, trapping the deputy’s arm. With the deputy’s arm trapped, Smith dragged him across the road and into a field.
• As the vehicle entered the field, the deputy was able to free himself from the vehicle.
• The deputy then drew his pistol as the vehicle was driving back toward him.
• Smith was unable to get out of the field at that time. The deputy reached into the vehicle in an attempt to gain control of Smith. Smith then dragged the deputy back into the roadway. However, he was able to once again free himself from Smith’s vehicle.
• In the field again, the deputy was able to successfully take Smith into custody by deploying his Taser.
• Smith was charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, due care, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• The deputy was checked at a local hospital and is OK.