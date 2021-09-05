The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in Bristol.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt, the SCSO received a call just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday from Painter Creek Marina regarding a drowning. An individual was located in South Holston Lake near the marina.
Seabolt said attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful. An investigator with the SCSO responded and is looking into the incident.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.