BLOUNTVILLE – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, who died on Tuesday from COVID-19.
Deputy Roger Mitchell passed away Tuesday evening after battling the effects of COVID-19, which he contracted during the course of his duties as a corrections officer, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell joined the sheriff’s office in August 2013 and his fellow officers would tell you that he was a hard worker, dependable, and always kind, the release states.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell acknowledged Mitchell’s selfless service to the department and the citizens of Sullivan County. Please keep his family, friends, and his SCSO brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers.