BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission will be asked next week approve a $746,000 contract to hire Codell Construction Manage- ment, a Kentucky-based company, to provide day-to-day onsite oversight for the building of new county jail facilities.
Under the contract, the company would relocate personnel here for the duration of the project.
The money will come from proceeds of a bond issue approved by the county commission last year.
The estimated $77 million jail project is currently in the architectural design phase and projected to be ready to be put to bid by August. That would give it a rough start date of late September of early October. Construction of the jail is expected to take two years.
Codell was one of three firms to seek the construction management contract after the county advertised the job. The others were Bristol-based Burwill Construction Inc. ($1,354,800) and Blountville-based J.A. Street & Associates (which opted to set its proposed fee at 2% of the project’s total construction cost, which at $77 million would equal about $1.54 million). Each submitted written proposals, including their qualifications and prices. A committee reviewed and ranked the three, with Codell ranking well above the others, according to public information on file with the Sullivan County Purchasing Department.
Purchasing Agent Kris Davis presented details of the process to the county’s budget committee on Wednesday and will ask the county commission to approve the funding to hire Codell next week.
Davis pointed out that by not being chosen as construction manager, the two other firms are eligible to bid on the actual construction project.
The county’s current jail has been under scrutiny by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) since 2014, when the jail nearly lost its certification due to overcrowding and other deficiencies found during an inspection by the TCI. The jail has retained its certification under “plan of action” status, which means county officials are able to show progress toward solving the problem.
In February 2019, the county commission hired Knoxville-based Michael Brady Inc. as a “first phase of trying to build a new jail.” MBI is expected to complete design of the jail by August.
Current jail facilities are built to hold about 620 inmates, but they typically have held 800 to 900 or more in recent years. The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later, in an attempt to ease overcrowding.
In September of last year, the county commission voted to issue $80 million in bond debt, payable over 20 years at an average fixed interest rate of 1.54%, to fund new jail facilities. The debt will be repaid with an increase in the county’s property tax rate, but that increase — based on 12 cents of this year’s rate — will not formally be put in place until the budget cycle that begins July 1, 2021.
That property tax rate probably won’t be 12 cents because 2021 is a reappraisal year and county officials expect the countywide assessment to grow. That would mean the state will calculate a certified tax rate. If there is growth, the state’s certified rate will be lower than the current $2.57, as it is meant to keep the county’s total revenue from property taxes at the same level. Each penny of the tax rate will generate more in revenue. The first resolution approved by the commission regarding the bond issue stated all those voting in its favor were committed to increasing the tax rate by an amount equal to what 12 cents is worth on this year’s tax rate.
The county completed the bond issue process in October.
As a part of the bond issuance process, Moody’s rating agency evaluated the county’s finances and operations and affirmed the county’s rating as Aa2, which the agency defines as meaning bonds issued by the county are “obligations that are judged to be of high quality and very low credit risk,” according to public documents on file with the county’s budget office.
“Sullivan County is well managed as illustrated by leadership’s conservative budgeting and reduction of expenditures where necessary, which has resulted in steady growth of reserve levels,” Moody’s evaluation is quoted as stating in one of the documents.
Seven national firms bid on the bonds, including Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
The low and therefore winning bid was submitted by Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., at 1.699% total interest cost, average, over the 20-year life of the debt. Baird & Co. sweetened the deal with an offer of an $8 million premium.
That meant the county could have opted to receive $88 million on an $80 million bond issue, Sullivan County Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said. Instead, the county worked with Baird & Co. and applied a portion of the offered premium to the issued debt: the county’s bond issue of around $76 million will result in receipt of about $83 million.
The first payment on the debt is an interest payment of about $1.2 million that will be due in May.
The commission’s development of the budget covering July, 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, will need to include about $4.8 million to cover: a second interest payment of about $1.2 million due on Nov. 1, 2021; a payment of about $2.5 million principal on May 1, 2022; and another interest payment of about $1.2 million on May 1, 2022.
The debt service will run about $4.8 million per year for the life of the bond issue.
The new jail facilities will be constructed behind the current Blountville Justice Center.