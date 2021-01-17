KINGSPORT — STREAM-WORKS has moved to a new location after a stint as an all-virtual program.
Or as STREAMWORKS Powered by Eastman in Education Executive Director Dennis Courtney puts it, “The program strives for innovation, which is why when faced with the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it responded with resilience.”
STREAMWORKS announced July 31 that it would close the doors of its facility at 200 Lynn Garden Dr. to focus on the increased need for virtual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning.
He said East Tennessee State University recognized STREAMWORKS’ potential to impact more than just the region and donated the use of part of its Valleybrook Campus at 122 Pickens Road. It is off Eastern Star Road near Exit 10 of Interstate 26.
So don’t be surprised if robots are soon seen roaming Valleybrook, which was known as the Valleybrook Farm before Eastman Chemical Company donated the property to ETSU.
This 144-acre site, which has a Kingsport address but is just across the Sullivan County line in Washington County, includes a 72,000-square-foot research and office complex and a 30,000-square-foot warehouse.
Courtney said the move will allow STREAMWORKS to continue developing the talent of students and teachers, while also enhancing STEM education through innovation, networking, and partnerships.
STREAMWORKS will continue its work with initiative partners MATE (Marine Advanced Technology Education) and Robot Drone League to develop competition teams and host exciting events throughout the Southeast.
Summer camps will be hosted at the new location.
In addition, the new facility will serve as a training center for educators wishing to enhance their STEM skills through various workshops.
Courtney said he looks forward to “continuing our mission of seeing every kid have the opportunity to turn pro through STEM.”