KINGSPORT — Cat lovers from across the Tri-Cities will soon have a chance to “walk a mile in their paws” later this month, while also helping a worthy cause for our feline friends.
The Neonatal Kitten Rescue of Johnson City will be hosting a Stray Cat Strut on Sept. 12 in downtown Kingsport.
The one-mile walk will take place at 119. W. Market St. beginning at 8 a.m. You can register for the event at neonatalkittenrescue.org. The preregistration cost is $25 or $30 the day of the event. A T-shirt is included with registration.
Participants will be outdoors and socially distanced, but they are encouraged to wear masks during the check-in process. All proceeds from the event will go to providing the stray cat population of Kingsport with spaying and neutering procedures, after which stray cats will be returned to the environment.
ABOUT NEONATAL KITTEN RESCUE
Neonatal Kitten Rescue is a 2-year-old, Johnson City-based organization that houses and cares primarily for stray kittens. The rescue runs adoption and fundraising events in Johnson City, Kingsport, and the surrounding areas, and it connects a large group of volunteers and foster homes.
“Currently, in Kingsport, there are no resources. For example, the Washington County Animal Shelter and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter all have community cat programs. The city of Kingsport is the only one of the Tri-Cities that does not have that program, so that’s why we’re starting in Kingsport,” said Carolyn Kester, a volunteer with the rescue. “What that means is that if there’s a stray cat in your neighborhood or workplace, they will take that cat … and spay or neuter it and vaccinate it at no charge to you. Most of our stray cats are from Kingsport.”
Because of COVID-19, the rescue has had many of its events canceled or postponed due to safety concerns.
“We’d like to see a really big turnout,” said Kestner of the upcoming Stray Cat Strut. “The more people that do this, the more money we’re gonna raise, and the more cats we can spay and neuter in the city of Kingsport.”
The Neonatal Kitten Rescue is 100% funded by donations, and the people involved are paid through donations. Ideally, Kestner said, the rescue hopes to raise $2,000 through the upcoming event.
Kestner encourages members of the community to get involved with the rescue.
“We’ve taken in about 780 kittens this year and they keep coming, so we always need fosters and volunteers very badly. The amount that we can take in is directly related to how many fosters we have,” she said.
Following the Stray Cat Strut, the Neonatal Kitten Rescue will host an adoption event and showcase some of the kittens that are available for adoption or fostering.