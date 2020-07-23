State Sens. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, presented a check from lawmakers to help fund the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Thursday morning.
The lawmakers presented $20,000 to board members of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation. Crowe said the funding was the result of a “historical moment” at the state Senate after lawmakers discussed how to balance the budget and provide funding for future project phases at the memorial.
Crowe, a First Congressional District candidate, said funds for the memorial were removed from the state spending plan due to a significant budget deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the June legislative session, Crowe and other senators pledged to donate the proposed amount and ensure funding is received.
“Just as we were leaving this year ... because of the COVID situation, the House of Representatives had requested $10,000 to be appropriated to the memorial, and we knew the money just wasn’t there because we had spent $1 billion on the COVID situation to try and help people with unemployment and small business loans and all those things that people needed,” he said, adding that state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, pledged $1,000 to bring the total from $19,000 to $20,000 as of Thursday.
As a Vietnam veteran, Crowe said he didn’t know what else to do other than push for out-of-pocket funding. He asked other senators to help fund the memorial.
“Every single member of the Senate raised their hands,” he said.
Crowe said checks from other lawmakers “are still coming in.”