State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Comprehensive Breast Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
The desire to improve care for the patients of the region led State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to establish the Comprehensive Breast Center in 2019. The center is located on Sunset Drive in Johnson City.
“Our patients deserve the highest level of care we can give them at the lowest cost. We strive to expedite imaging studies while providing better continuity of care in a convenient, spa-like environment.” Dr. Raymond Kohne, the center's medical director, said.
By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the American College of Radiology recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast MRI and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Comprehensive Breast Center is located at 818 Sunset Drive, Suite 100 . The phone number is 423-433-6640