When wildfires ripped through Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2016, leaving 14 people dead and $2 billion in damage, leaders across East Tennessee asked a simple question: How can we prevent this from happening again?
What followed was a world-class demonstration of leadership and collaboration. The town of Pigeon Forge implemented a curbside brush removal program. Leaders took part in a federal pilot program called Ready, Set, Go! that prepares residents and businesses for evacuation. Sevier County (including each city/town), through the leadership of their Emergency Management Agency, developed a new, comprehensive and community-led hazard mitigation plan (approved by FEMA earlier this year). And the National Park Service dedicated more resources toward communication efforts to prepare for future wildfires and other hazards.
These programs and initiatives seem common sense, but the idea of building resilient communities has just begun to take root in Tennessee. We’ve all experienced some form of a natural disaster — from flooding, to tornadoes, to wildfires, to straight line winds and extreme heat, the chance for future disasters only goes up over the next few decades.
That’s why the Tennessee State Legislature commissioned a report from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, to find out not only how we can mitigate future natural disasters, but how Tennessee can become a leader in hazard mitigation.
While events such as the recent tornadoes that ripped through Middle and East Tennessee in the spring of 2020 may earn more recent headlines, flooding remains the biggest threat to all Tennesseans. In the last 10 years, Tennessee has experienced 12 flood disasters, not to mention the regular flooding that overwhelms local stormwater systems and prevents people from going about their business anytime there’s a substantial rain event.
However, there are several strategies local governments can take to prevent repeat flooding, including property buyouts, construction of flood detention/retention areas, and stream daylighting, among other strategies.
As an example, some of these approaches have drastically improved the livability and economic prosperity of downtown Johnson City over the past decade, reducing nuisance flood events that hampered development. Even before the historic 2010 Nashville flood, Davidson County had begun outreach to homeowners who lived in areas that were prone to frequent flooding. This program, supported by FEMA, has allowed owners of nearly 400 homes to move to safer ground and given Nashville the opportunity to rededicate the land to flood mitigation. Shelby Bottoms Park in East Nashville is a prime example of land acquired by Metro Nashville in the 1990s for the sake of flood mitigation. Along the banks of the Cumberland River, the land was prone to frequent flooding and would have put people in harm’s way. Instead, generations of Nashvillians can enjoy its trails and landscapes, and native fauna and flora can thrive.
While local governments are leading the way, natural disasters often stretch well beyond county borders. Tennessee began to create a statewide response in 2017, when the Department of Economic and Community Development created a council that worked across state government to allow leaders to collaborate and create better outcomes for all Tennesseans.
However, that council was later disbanded, preventing the state from taking advantage of federal funding targeted toward collaborative resiliency projects. If Tennessee created an Office of Resilience, like in South Carolina, the state would be able to centralize efforts to reduce flood risk across the state, would be better prepared to identify and apply for federal grants, and could empower local communities to invest in sustainable infrastructure that will prevent costly damages.
Already, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation administers a State Revolving Fund to provide loans for clean water infrastructure projects to local governments and publicly-owned utilities. If Tennessee builds on this program to include projects addressing flood risks, municipalities of all sizes would have access to the resources they need to protect their citizens from the costliest disasters.
Hazard mitigation is among the most fiscally responsible money government can spend: for every $1 spent, citizens recoup $6 in prevented recovery costs. Disasters are costly, whether from a pandemic or a weather event.
State leaders must take stock of the TACIR report and invest in long term resiliency planning and hazard mitigation.
Dr. Andrew Joyner is an associate professor, Geoinformatics & Disaster Science Lab Director and GIS Certificate Coordinator for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Geosciences.