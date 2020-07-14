If you were told that a person with a gun was roaming around schools in your community, what would your response be? You know that all schools have developed plans to minimize the risk from a shooter. Once everyone has entered the school in the morning, school officials currently lock all doors. Faculty and staff have been trained to immediately take action to protect all those inside the buildings.
When a shooting occurs in a school community, what do parents immediately do? You know that parents go directly to the school, check on their child, retrieve and take them to a safe place, usually home. They certainly do not invite the shooter to come with them to the family residence.
COVID-19 is high risk for all students, teachers, school support personnel and administrators. If you have paid any attention to the news in last four months you know that COVID-19 is a killer virus. This is an airborne virus spread by those who have the virus, even by those who do not know they have the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines state, “COVID-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough, or sneeze. It is thought that the virus may spread to hands from a contaminated surface and then to the nose or mouth, causing infection.”
The virus is more deadly than a shooter at a school. A shooter may do physical harm to a few students but can do no physical harm to their families.
COVID-19 can spread among all students who then can become a carrier to other family members, young and old. You cannot detect the virus when you first begin to be a carrier.
Students and teachers can be asymptomatic. They can be positive with no symptoms. It can only be known after the fact.
That is why there is a need for contact tracing to determine who may be at risk as well as testing for individuals. Testing results usually take days before they return either negative or positive.
Schools systems in Northeast Tennessee have been served notice of the dangers of COVID-19 to school populations by the CDC.The CDC Guidelines for Schools state “The more people a student or staff member interacts with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.”
The CDC Guidelines say the lowest risk to students and teachers occurs when they engage in virtual-only classes, activities and events. Students and teachers deserve to be placed at the lowest risk possible from a killer virus. If there is a shooter on campus, teachers, students and administrators do everything possible to lower the risk for anyone. COVID-19 is a killer virus.
We all know the benefit that students have when they personally interact with teachers in the learning process. A teacher’s foremost job is to provide activities and interaction to enable students to achieve their full potential during the learning process.
There is no better place for learning to take place than a classroom in a school building. No one would deny the fact that some students need to have the food provided by the school at breakfast and lunch because of home issues.
As more students and teachers acquire the killer virus, most likely some may die. Who in the school community is willing for this to occur, especially when the numbers of infection in Northeast Tennessee are on a trajectory upward? The answer is simple. No one!
School facilities are not designed for social distancing. Students can be given all the rules, but we know that some will not follow the rules. Adults do the same thing.
A good example was the video of Science Hill High School’s graduation. Prior to the ceremony, many students were not wearing their masks nor were they doing social distancing. They were doing what students normally do. They were engaging in conversation and interaction with one another.
I am sure other high schools had the same problem. Fortunately, the ceremonies were outside with appropriate ventilation. At the time, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee was low because everything had been shut down and people were remaining at home and not traveling.
We are now seeing a rise in active cases and health professionals giving warnings to those who reside in Northeast Tennessee. Do adults heed the warnings from health professionals? Some do and some do not.
The solution is simple. Wear a mask and do social distancing. Stay away from groups of people. Do not travel to areas considered a hot spot for the virus.
Now you know why we have a rise in active cases. And some think that all students will follow the rules. They will not.
Is it difficult to do virtual learning? Yes. Is it more time consuming? Yes. Are some parents more frustrated? Yes. Do most students prefer the classroom environment? Yes. Does it make parent’s work environment more difficult? Yes.
What parent is willing to take the risk of letting their child die from the killer virus for the sake of sending their child back to the school house for learning? I would hope, none.
All schools in Northeast Tennessee should begin the school year with virtual-only learning. If and when the active cases of the killer virus begin to trend downward for a two or three-week period, then and only then would it become safe for students and teachers to return to the normal school environment with many guidelines to follow.
All school superintendents should opt for the lowest risk to students and teachers per the CDC Guidelines. Begin the school year by virtual only learning. Save the lives of all in the learning/teaching communities. COVID-19 is a killer virus.
For any school system not willing to begin the school year with virtual only learning, remember parents have the responsibility to protect their children. Do not send your child to school. Force the school system to provide for virtual only learning until active cases of COVID-19 begins trending downward over a two or three week period.
Stay well and stay safe. Heed the warnings from the CDC and local health professionals.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.