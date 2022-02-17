BLOUNTVILLE — Two candidates for Sullivan County mayor will be on the ballot for the Republican Party primary in May: Commissioner Angie Stanley and incumbent Mayor Richard Venable.
Whoever wins will become the GOP nominee and face two candidates running as independents in the county general election in August: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver.
That breakdown of things to come is based on who filed by the noon deadline on Thursday.
Candidates who filed do, however, have until Feb. 24 to withdraw. And the Sullivan County Election Commission is scheduled to certify the ballot on March 8.
In addition to county mayor, two other constitutional offices will see competition in the GOP primary:
• Incumbent Trustee Susan A. Ramsey filed to seek the GOP nomination and run for re-election. Angela “Angel” Taylor, who placed second to Ramsey in a five-way race for the positionin 2018, also filed. As no Democratic or independent candidates filed, the winner of the office will be decided by voters in the Republican primary.
• Incumbent Highway Commissioner Scott Murry filed to seek the GOP nomination and run for re-election. Calvid D. Clifton also filed. As no Democratic or independent candidates filed, the race will be decided by voters in the GOP primary.
Candidates who filed for the Republican primary and face no opposition either then or in August include:
• District 3 Commissioner Andrew K. Cross.
• District 10 Commissioners Larry Crawford and Gary Stidham.
• Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
• Circuit Court Clerk Bobby L. Russell.
• County Clerk Teresa Jacobs.
• Register of Deeds Sheena Ramsey Tinsley.
• County Attorney Dan Street.
• District Attorney Barry Staubus.
• Public Defender Andrew Jackson Gibbons.
• Chancellor Katie Priester. (Priester currently is clerk and master.)
• Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin.
• Circuit Court Judge Part I John S. McLellan.
• Circuit Court Judge Part II Willian K. Rogers.
• Division I General Sessions Judge Teresa A. Nelson.
• Division II General Sessions Judge Mark Toohey.
• Division III General Sessions Judge Ray Conkin.
• Division IV General Sessions Judge Doug Vance.
• Sullivan County Board of Education District 4 Member Michael Hughes.
All the above will be decided in the GOP primary in May.
Two Sullivan County Commission district races will be competitive through the general election in August:
• In District 7, with two seats up for election, four filed for the GOP primary: Jonathon P. Fields; incumbent Samuel “Sam” Jones; David R. Strickler; and Travis Ward. The two chosen by voters in the primary will go on toface Lori Love, who filed for the Democratic primary, in August.
• In District 9, with two seats up for election, five filed for the GOP primary: Joe Carr; Gary Church-well; Josh Davis; Joseph McMurray; and Sadie Roberts. The two chosen by voters in the primary will face independent Randall Bowers in August.
The seven remaining Sullivan County Commission districts, and two school board races, will be competitive, but they will be decided by voters in the Republican primary, as no Democratic or independent candidates filed.
The county commission races:
• District 1 (one seat): Sabrina Brown; David Hayes; and Tamra Jessee.
• District 2 (three seats): incumbent David. W. Akard III; Cheryl S. Harvey; Dennis Hutton; incumbent Mark A. Hutton; Matt Slagle; and incumbent Mark Vance.
• District 4 (three seats): incumbent Michael Cole; incumbent Joyce Neal Crosswhite; Rick Hicks; and incumbent Tony Leonard.
• District 5 (two seats): incumbent Hershel Glover; Sherry Grubb; and incumbent Dwight King. (Grubb is a former commissioner for District 5 and placed third in a four-way race for the slot in 2018, when the vote was: King, 651; Glover 621; Grubb 494; and 226 for the fourth candidate.)
• District 6 (three seats): incumbent Todd Broughton; incumbent Terry Harkleroad; Daniel Horne; Todd McKinley; Jessica Crowder Means; Tony Melson; and Zane Vanover.
• District 8 (two seats): incumbent Darlene Calton; Stanley K. Hodges; Mark A. Ireson; Larry Mullenix; and incumbent Alicia Starnes.
• District 11 (three seats): incumbent John Gardner; Michael Hannan; incumbent Hunter Michael Locke; and incumbent Archie Pierce.
The Board of Education races:
• District 2: Jeret Ratliff and incumbent Paul Robinson.
• District 6: Matthew L. Price and Glen Walden Jr.Party primaries are May 3. The county general election is Aug. 4.