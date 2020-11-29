When 18-year-old Megan Vess died with brain cancer in May she had been a patient at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Niswonger Children’s Hospital for nearly half of her life.
And for the past six years she had been the will and the inspiration behind a nonprofit organization dedicated to bring joy to other kids in cancer treatment.
“When she was 12 she talked us into buying a miniature horse so that she could take it in the hospital to visit the kids and make them happy. We bought it. And she took it. But that was her idea,” Megan’s mom, Amber Vess said.
And so began the nonprofit Hoof Prints for Hope founded by Megan and her family and friends to do what they could to bring happiness to children receiving cancer treatment.
And while they have done a variety of things to spread joy to kids at the children’s hospitals here and in Asheville and Charlotte in North Carolina, a large part of their work has been their annual St. Jude Christmas Party at the Johnson City Country Club.
When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their plans to repeat the party in its 6th annual edition, they were quick to come up with an alternative.
“A little different” but every bit as joyful, their drive-through St. Jude Whoville Christmas Party will get underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, along the main drive into the Johnson City Country Club.
The invitations have gone out and, as of Friday, Amber said 55 kids had confirmed their reservations, the guest list was still growing and attendance was expected to reach 80 to 85 children before the party rolls on Saturday.
The plans are for a welcoming line of volunteers dressed as Whos to greet the guests and they drive on through a series of stations where they will be treated to Grinch Punch, cookies and cupcakes, games the kids can play from inside their cars, Christmas gifts for all the children and their siblings and finally a complete Christmas dinner for their family to take home.
All that’s needed now, Amber said, are more volunteers, “people to dress up and make a kid’s day,” and more sponsors to come alongside the country club, Great American Cookies and Food City to add to the treats and party favors.
And when the party’s over, Vess said, the opportunities to help bring joy to kids who have had a hard time will continue as Hoof Prints for Hope transitions into Live Like Megan, a new brand for the nonprofit as its expands it reach to not only kids who are in cancer treatment but also “children who have difficulties in other capacities.”
“That is what Megan did. This is our sixth year and it was all because of her. Megan wanted to start this. She is the mind and the heart behind all of it,” Amber said.
To make it happen, the group is looking for more volunteers — “people with a heart for children” — to be involved, particularly in fundraising activities that will make their projects possible. “The more money we raise the more things we can do,” Amber said.
She invited anyone who wishes to help with the party or to become involved with future events to contact her at 423-512-1146 and to visit the Hoof Prints for Hope Facebook page for more information.