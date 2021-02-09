KINGSPORT — Eastman will present Spruell Driver and his experience as the company’s first African American attorney on Thursday.
Driver, now a contract officer in Vanderbilt University’s Sponsored Programs Administration Office, will be speaking on the theme “Life Story — Imagining a World Where …” He will share stories about his world of firsts and why the phrase, “You can’t be what you can’t see” is so important. The public is invited to watch on Eastman’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EastmanChemicalCo, beginning at 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST.
More about Spruell Driver
Driver earned a degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from Duke University School of Law. He is a past president of the University of Tennessee National Alumni Association and a former member of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees.
Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Driver’s professional experience included working as corporate in-house counsel for Eastman with primary responsibility for negotiating procurement contracts for commercial goods and construction services, engaging in private practice as a business transactions and commercial real estate attorney with three of Tennessee’s largest and most respected law firms, and serving as a legislative attorney and special counsel for the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Tennessee General Assembly.