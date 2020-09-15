This week will mark five years since Pete Zannis died, and the local tennis community plans to get together to remember the legendary player and coach the way he would have wanted to be remembered — by putting on a tennis tournament.
The second annual Zannis Cup will be held Friday through Sunday at Johnson City Country Club, and while it will be a weekend full of competitive tennis and social events, the main reason for the tournament will be to remember Zannis, one of Northeast Tennessee’s most influential tennis people.
“He touched a lot of people,” said Mike Norris, the current Johnson City Country Club tennis pro. “He touched a lot of people on and off the court with who he was, a great person, a good athlete and a coach as well. This is a great opportunity for us to put on a tournament in his name and hopefully we can do it every year and keep it going.”
Zannis was an All-American player at East Tennessee State. He also coached several state championship teams and individuals at Science Hill High School as well as serving as the pro at Johnson City Country Club for 38 years. He died in 2015 of pancreatic cancer.
“Sometimes great people fall to wayside and we want to make sure we don’t forget history,” Norris said. “The community has jumped in. The country club is a hundred-thousand percent behind this. It’s a way to give back to the community and that’s the way we’re going to do it.
“It’s going to be a great event with tennis and fellowship all wrapped around a great person.”
The festivities begin Friday afternoon when the tournament gets underway on the JCCC courts. Competition will be held in several singles divisions as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
The tournament has an added bonus this year. It is being sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the USTA,” Norris said. “It’s great for the community and it keeps the game growing, help keeps it alive.”