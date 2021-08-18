Sullivan East is building for the future, but hopes aren’t diminished for 2021.

“Our senior class is small, but they are leaders who have stepped up,” said Patriots coach JC Simmons. “As for the youth, you have to factor in the experience level. We have sophomores who are starting, but imagine what they will be when they are seniors. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play.”

JC Simmons

OFFENSE

THE LINE

Returning starters Jack White and William Whitehead lead the way with Peyton Miller also bringing some experience to the equation.

Marshall Jones is a first-year starter, but Simmons said he could be a surprise standout. Christian Blevins moves in as an offensive starter after starting on defense last season.

BEHIND CENTER

The quarterback job isn’t written in stone, but it looks like Drake Fisher will get the first crack at it.

“Whoever takes over will be a first-year starter, just like last year,” Simmons said.

Corbin Laisure is also competing for playing time.

RECEIVERS

Simmons said he likes his playmakers at the skill positions. Leading the way are Luke Hare, Masun Tate and Hunter Brown with Manny Milhorn also expected to contribute.

BACKFIELD

Dominic Cross

Dominic Cross returns after leading the Patriots in rushing as a freshman. He is expected to be a key component of the offense.

Kaden Roberts is another sophomore who should get carries.

DEFENSE

LINEBACKERS

Simmons said he likes his inside crew with Eli Richardson and Dawson Jones leading the way. Milhorn is also in the mix.

On the outside, Cross and Roberts are among the threats. Austin Mee also figures into the rotation.

LINE

There are a similarities to the offensive line with Blevins anchoring the front. Dylan Sams, Jones and Whitehead will also be chasing ballcarriers.

SECONDARY

Simmons will turn to Brown, Tate and Gavin Patrick for primary pass coverage. Roberts could also find himself in the secondary mix with Hare and Tyler Cross also in the picture.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A.J. Torbett is the front-runner for kicking chores, but Chipi Hamelryck is also in the mix. Hamelryck is also a member of the Lady Patriots’ soccer team.