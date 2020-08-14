Science Hill flooded the college ranks, sending 10 players off of last year’s Class AAA state tournament team to the next level.
But for the Lady Hilltoppers’ soccer program, the rebuilding process comes easier than most schools. So even though Science Hill will be young — with two seniors and four juniors and the rest of the roster filled out by sophomores and freshmen — the cupboard isn’t bare.
First and foremost, the team got good news earlier this week when it learned contact sports could continue at Science Hill despite the pandemic.
“It was really exciting to hear we are going to be able to play,” head coach David Strickland said. “I think it was good for the girls mentally, physically, the whole works. The girls are very much enjoying the interactivity of the social life and being back with friends.”
The Lady Hilltoppers will open their season Tuesday at David Crockett at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s team has plenty of ability from front to back. There’s depth at the goalkeeper position with a brisk competition in place.
Leading the way is junior Miaka Miller, who saw most of the minutes in front of the net last year. She is being pushed by sophomore Madylen Horne and freshman Cayden Norris.
“Horne and Miller are competing heavily,” Strickland said. “Norris is very good, too. It is really up for grabs.”
At the defender positions, junior Meggie Powell and senior Sarah Luna are returning.
“They gave us a lot of minutes across the back line last year,” said Strickland.
In the midfield, the leaders are sophomore Ellie Luna, junior Claire Roundtree, and junior transfer Taylor Jones.
Up front, Strickland will rely on players like junior Sophia Youngman and sophomore Megan Burleson to get the ball into the net. Burleson is battling back from an injury.
“Her fitness level is the main thing right now,” Strickland said. “The club season being off gave her time to recover from the injury.”
The offense should be solid overall.
“I think we will be able to score quite a few goals,” Strickland said.
Also expected to make key contributions in the Lady Hilltoppers’ lineup are senior Katie Wilson and sophomores Kinley Thompson and Jada Baker.
Strickland said his team simply needs to play.
“Game time is the biggest teacher,” he said. “You can practice all you want, but we are young in terms of game time. We are very inexperienced as a group.
“What we have to really work on is being organized. With young groups, making decisions on defense is so important. We have to understand and read the game defensively.”
As for the league race, Strickland pointed to senior-laden Dobyns-Bennett as the favorite.
“With their age, they also have good experience and good speed,” he said.