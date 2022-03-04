It is a grass-roots-level beginning for volleyball.
The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has started a girls youth volleyball program for ages eight through 12.
“It’s brand new and we are very proud of it,” said Joe Ebarb, athletic manager of the department. “It was something we needed. Sullivan County has a league, but Washington County and Johnson City didn’t have anything for kids until they got to the middle school level. There has been an awesome response.”
Ebarb said he is partnering with Science Hill High School volleyball coach Laura Cook.
“She is thrilled with this program,” Ebarb said. “We have talked about how to set up this league. And she gave a clinic to coaches a couple of weeks ago and showed them drills they can use in practices.”
The timing of the new league is important with the implementation of two middle schools in Johnson City, Ebarb said.
“Something like this needs to be in place to support two middle school programs,” Ebarb said. “This will help generate interest.”
With the registration of 134 girls, Ebarb said things are off and running.
“Can you imagine how this thing will grow?” he said. “This is something I wanted to do since my daughter was little and she didn’t have a place to play. I have seen girls go into middle school and be at a disadvantage when they were playing one of the Sullivan County teams. A kid can be just as good if they have the opportunity to learn the game and understand things.”
Ebarb said all of the girls are put together in one group despite the age range.
“We have sprinkled them in and asked coaches when the younger girls are playing to have things balanced,” Ebarb said. “So far, it has been awesome.”
League play will begin March 5 and run for six weeks. Games will be played at the Johnson City Community Center, located adjacent to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.