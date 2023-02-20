Young boxers David Kollie Jr. and Ernest Sonpon Jr. recently brought back hardware from the 56th annual National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri.

Kollie, an 8-year-old who attends Mountain View Elementary, won the championship in the 60-pound weight class for his age bracket. Sonpon came up just short in his bid for a second Silver Gloves national championship. The 12-year-old, who attends Liberty Bell Middle School, was a silver medalist, losing a split decision in his championship fight in the 132-pound class.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

