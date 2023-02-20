Young boxers David Kollie Jr. and Ernest Sonpon Jr. recently brought back hardware from the 56th annual National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri.
Kollie, an 8-year-old who attends Mountain View Elementary, won the championship in the 60-pound weight class for his age bracket. Sonpon came up just short in his bid for a second Silver Gloves national championship. The 12-year-old, who attends Liberty Bell Middle School, was a silver medalist, losing a split decision in his championship fight in the 132-pound class.
Ernest Sonpon Sr. served as a coach. He sees a ton of potential in Kollie, whose skills belie the fact he’s been boxing for only a year.
“Every time people see DJ in the ring, they ask how old he is,” Ernest said. “When I tell them he’s eight and only been fighting for a year, they’re like, ‘What?’ He’s everything a coach wants from a fighter.”
It was Kollie’s first time on a big stage, but it didn’t intimidate him. Kollie got a stoppage in the semifinal round and won a tough split decision in the championship bout against Joshua Epperson, a taller fighter from the St. Louis Boxing Club.
“In the championship, he fought a very tough opponent,” Ernest said. “Both boys came to fight. I didn’t even look at the scorecards. DJ was so excited to win the belts.”
Sonpon’s son, EJ, won the 106-pound national championship in 2021. Ernest Jr. (EJ) won his semifinal bout in 132 after his opponent didn’t come out for the third round. He lost a close decision to Nehemiah West, a fight his father felt could have gone either way.
“EJ has been challenged. We don’t take easy fights,” Ernest Sr. said. “Every time we get one of those tough fights, he steps up to the plate. The kid brought the fight, it wasn’t easy. EJ lost a tough split decision.”
Ernest Jr., who attended Andrew Jackson Elementary in Kingsport before moving to Johnson City, has shown a good ability to adapt to different fighters. He’s even changed his own style to become a better all-around boxer.
“When we first started, EJ was a lot shorter,” Ernest Sr. said. “He had a growth spurt and had to change his whole style. Where he was shorter, he had to be more aggressive going in. With him taller, he got to use his range and distance. He was gone from the bulldog going in, to staying back and using that range. He’s made a lot of improvement over the years.”
He hasn’t forgotten how to fight as a swarmer. In the tradition of Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson, his best punch is a left hook. EJ often sets it up with a jab, a feint, lean and then lands the hook.
“He’s caught a lot of people with that,” Ernest said. “He even caught me with that when we were sparring. You have to look out for that left hook. When he lands that punch, it’s crazy.”