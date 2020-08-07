If Ezra Whitted makes it big in racing, he can give some thanks to a former Kingsport Speedway champion and a NASCAR Cup Series champion.
The 5-year-old from Bluff City won last Saturday in just his seventh start at the North Carolina Quarter Midget Association race track near Salisbury.
He got up to speed by practicing a kart formerly driven by Brayden Monteith, the son of former Kingsport track champion Nate Monteith.
With the elder Monteith a good friend of Whitted’s father, Bobby, he has helped them with parts and getting pointed in the right direction.
That direction meant traveling to the Salisbury track, which was founded in 2004 by Bobby Labonte to promote racing for kids ages 5-16, teaching safety, good sportsmanship and fun.
Ezra was certainly having fun last Saturday. He qualified first in the Red Rookie class by turning a lap of 7.987 seconds around the 1/20th-mile paved track before taking his first checkered flag.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Austin Milhorn from Limestone was another young racer victorious over the weekend, taking the win in the 65cc, 10-11 class at the Hot Summer Night Supercross Series race at I-81 Raceway Park.
Anthony Fields of Bluff City captured the win in 250C.
Jackson Horne from Kingsport was runner-up in the 85cc, 9-13 class as was Evan Hayworth in the 85 cc, 12-15 race. Caleb Faulk finished second in an 85 cc, Beginner Extra race.
Will Andrews from Hampton came home second in 450C with Joseph Campbell from Butler the runner-up in 450D.
Among the older riders, Ryan Adkins from Wise, Va., topped Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain in both the 30+ and 35+ divisions. Adkins made it a trifecta with his win in the 40+ race.
Scott Shriner Jr. from Surgoinsville was the runner-up in the 25+ race and Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats finished second in ATV Amateur.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Racing is set to return to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night following a washout the previous week.
Kres VanDyke has been red hot in his red No. 15 Chevrolet on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. The two-time track champion has five straight Late Model Stock wins and six wins overall this season. He swept twin Late Model features back on June 26 and will have the chance to do so again with twin 35-lap races highlighting the Friday program.
Wayne Hale and Chase Dixon are the other race winners this season, while others like defending track champion Nik Williams, Hayden Woods and Bryson Dennis are searching for their first win.
Similarly, in Sportsman, the goal will be to stop Kyle Barnes, winner of the last four races and five overall. Derek Lane has provided the stiffest competition with two wins. He was runner-up in the last Sportsman race.
Kevin Canter carries a 16-race winning streak in Mod 4, dating back to July 2019. Tony Dockery and Rob Austin split twin Pure Street features on July 24 and they have combined to win every race this season.
David “Animal” Trent is the most recent winner in Pure 4 after the top-three finishers from July 24 were disqualified following post-race inspection. Trent showed his versatility by finishing second in the Front Wheel Drive race on the 4/10-mile Volunteer Speedway dirt track last Saturday.
Other winners this season include: Billy Byington, Craig Phelps, Bucky Smith, William Hale, Ben Barker and defending Pure 4 champ Keith Helton.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
It will be a combination of country music and fast cars will be on tap Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Shenandoah, the 1991 Academy of Country Music vocal group of the year and a 1995 Grammy Award winner for their collaboration with Allison Kraus, will perform in a pre-race concert before the racing action. It is highlighted by the “Bubba Can Dance 30,” a feature race named for one of the band’s biggest hits.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. followed by racing action.
DER BRACKET SERIES
The DER Bracket Series has drawn big car counts for its races this season and they return to action this weekend at Bristol Dragway.
Racing is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday with ties at the top of a pair of the classes’ standings.
Four-time defending track champion Carl Widner of Elizabethton and John Isom of Bristol each have 231 points to lead the Sportsman class. Josh Dykes and Michael Cordill stand atop the Super Pro standings, each with 220 points.