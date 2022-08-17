2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW Young Hilltoppers not shying away from expectations By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com Douglas Fritz Author facebook Author email Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 By DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press Science Hill center Kellen Hensley (53) will anchor an offensive line that hopes to make life easier for quarterback Jaysahn Swartz. DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Science Hill may be short on experience, but there’s an interesting mix of talent that keeps hopes at a high level. Stacy Carter “We’re green, that’s where we are now,” head coach Stacy Carter said. “But expectations haven’t changed. We expect to make a run at the region title. We believe we can. We’re just young right now.”THE QUARTERBACKSJaysahn Swartz takes over behind center. The 5-foot-9, 153-pound junior will be a change of pace from the last couple of seasons.“He’s a dynamic little runner,” Carter said. “We will do a lot of play action.”Also in the quarterback mix are sophomore Spencer Taylor and 6-2, 185-pound freshman Cole ReSue.“Both of them have a lot of talent,” Carter said. “All three guys are young. They have to grow and do some things.”SKILL SPOTSAt the forefront is Javin Chester, a 5-7, 155-pound senior.“He wasn’t eligible last year, but he’s a talented kid,” Carter said. “Overall the running back depth is pretty good.”Mikah Dukes and Jovanni Williams are also in the rotation along with Zeph Fegyak and Zane Huff. Freshman Ian Mathes should also get carries. Baylor Necessary will be employed as a fullback.At the receiver spots, Tyler Moon and Emmett Watson lead the way. Moon (5-9, 160, Sr.) shined as a kick returner last year while Carter called Watson (5-11, 160, Jr.) a “very talented kid.”Ben O’Daniel leads a deep group of tight ends that includes Devon Medina, Daniel Nerren and Trevor Whitson. Carter said the Hilltoppers will run multiple tight end sets this season.THE LINESIt starts at center with Kellen Hensley. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports The 5-7, 255-pound senior is a fourth-year starter and an anchor for an otherwise inexperienced bunch.“We’re young, but we have big, strong kids,” Carter said. “They are as big and strong as anybody around, and they can run.”In the mix is returning starters Brycen Hill and Brody Barnett along with seniors Kevin Smith and Keimel Redford, and junior Tristan Smith.On the defensive line, O’Daniel (6-1, 230, Sr.) leads the way as a returning all-conference performer. Also, Smith is a returning starter.Hill will also be in the rotation along with Barnett, AJ McKinney (6-7, 350, Sr.), Kevin Aimua, Nerren and Redford.“That’s a stout bunch,” Carter said.LINEBACKERS AND SECONDARYNecessary and Matthew Marsh (5-9, 200, Jr.) will take the lead roles at linebacker positions.They will be complemented by Medina, Fegyak and Aimua.“We’re pretty deep there,” Carter said.In the secondary, returning starter Kendall Bumpass (5-8, 150, Sr.) is at cornerback. Watson will also be at a corner.In the mix at safety are Jacob Julian and Whitson.KICKINGSophomore Palmer Kind leads the way for place-kicking duties.Necessary is expected to handle the punting chores.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stacy Carter Brycen Hill Emmett Watson American Football Sport Tyler Moon Tight End Ben O'daniel Baylor Necessary Douglas Fritz Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986. Author facebook Author email Follow Douglas Fritz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR