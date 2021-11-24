In the famous movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a character says, “Youth is wasted on the wrong people.”
But that’s simply not the case for the football programs at Cloudland and Hampton. Highlanders coach Zac Benfield is 25 years old. Bulldogs coach Michael Lunsford is 31.
And yet, here they are, each leading their team into the state semifinals.
Benfield’s squad is at home to take on South Pittsburg in the Class 1A playoffs. Lunsford’s team will host Trousdale County in the Class 2A playoffs. Both games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s the first season as a head coach for Benfield — after spend- ing last year, ironically, as an assistant under Lunsford — but there’s no mystery why Cloudland is 12-1 and still playing despite his inexperience in the role. Benfield coaches and thinks beyond his years.
“The biggest thing is building relationships,” Benfield said. “If the kids don’t know you love them with all of your heart, they’re not going to play for you.”
And it doesn’t stop with the players.
“You have to build relationships with the community, the parents, the other coaches, and the support staff, everybody,” Benfield said. “You have to let them know you love and care for them. When people know you’re on their side, most of them are on your side.”
Benfield isn’t your typical 25-year-old coach. He talks about the game of football like a seasoned veteran.
And he knows he didn’t reinvent the wheel.
“I didn’t do anything special or come in with some secret process,” he said. “I just hit the ground running in April.
“Yes, Xs and Os play into it. But all of this goes back to who I’ve been around, including Mike Lunsford and Michael Lunsford.”
Michael Lunsford, the son of the former longtime Cloudland and Hampton head coach, said he’s not surprised Benfield is doing well. And he said Benfield’s success has the same roots as his own success.
“It’s being around a lot of experienced coaches,” Lunsford said. “Having dad as an assistant is a lot of help to me, especially in situations I haven’t been in that he has. And I have a tremendous coaching staff. They work tirelessly. Coach (Jake) Jenkins has the defense down, and we don’t have to worry about it. Having great people really makes a lot of difference for me.
“And Zac helped us as an assistant last year. Some of the same things that help me, have helped him. He’s spent a lot of time with different coaches, who have a lot of experience.”
Lunsford is in his sixth season as Hampton head coach, so he started at almost the same age as Benfield. His first team went 10-2, and then he batted through a pair of losing campaigns. Over the last three years, Lunsford’s record is 27-7.
Just as Lunsford fit nicely at Hampton, Benfield and Cloudland seems like a perfect match. And it has helped Benfield get off to such a good start.
“I think it has everything to do with it,” he said. “I have a burning desire to succeed where I grew up and where I played and competed.
“If I had taken a job at another school, the community might be a little more skeptical. But at Cloudland the community has accepted me and that’s a huge help.”
The bottom line is both coaches have a chance to change a season from special to unforgettable with one more win. Lunsford said this is the best chance he’s ever had.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we can do something that’s never been done before at Hampton,” Lunsford said. “And I think the kids know that.”
Both coaches face big-time challenges at this stage. But through three rounds of the playoffs, youth has certainly served them well.