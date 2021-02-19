ELIZABETHTON — There will indeed be at least one more basketball game at the Dickie Warren Dome — Bre Yarber made sure of that.
Riddled with foul trouble all night, the Sullivan Central superstar hit a running 13-foot bank shot at the horn Friday, lifting the Lady Cougars to a 44-42 win over Elizabethton in District 1-AA girls semifinal play at John Treadway Gym.
The victory sends third-seeded Central (18-8) into Monday night’s championship road game against top dog Sullivan East — and also earns the Blountville contingent the right to host a first-round Region I-AA game a week from today.
“It’s something we talked about, that you’re the last team at Central ever,” allowed fourth-year Central coach Kristi Walling. “You want to leave your legacy ... have that last home game. That’s something we really focused on.”
YARBER RALLIES CENTRAL
Yarber, a 6-foot senior post with guard-like skills, spent 10 minutes on the bench with foul issues, but the transfer from across the Virginia state line willed her new team over the top in the fourth quarter and carried Central home.
The Campbell University signee scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the last eight minutes, making 6 of 7 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 free throws.
Walling did a masterful job buying time for her squad when Yarber, who picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, was out of the game.
“That’s something that’s really special about our team,” Walling said. “We’ve got kids off the bench that can give us a minute here and there. We can plug them in where we need to, and that’s huge.
“We made a decision that we were going to have to go with her (after the Lady Cyclones gained as much as a 31-25 lead late in the third quarter). Had to.”
Central, getting 13 key points from Jaelyn West to stay afloat, trailed 18-15 at halftime and 31-27 after three periods, before Yarber took over.
But her game-winning hoop would not have happened without Noemi Morales, a backup guard who forced a five-second call on Elizabethton near the top of the key with 20 seconds to play and the game tied at 42.
“She’s our defensive stopper,” Walling said. “And she did her job tonight.”
GAME-WINNING SEQUENCE
After Morales made her defensive play of the game, Central put a plan in motion. And Yarber delivered with a tough runner in the face of good defense.
“Inside the paint it was kind of rough for her tonight, so in the second half we tried to extend her out a little bit,” Walling said. “She’s got a pretty jumper out there, we said let’s just spread it out, let her take it, let us set a screen and see what she can do. Big players make big plays.”
Yarber has lived a dream since coming over from Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
“All the glory to God,” she gushed. I didn’t think it was going in, really.
“It’s unbelievable. I’m so grateful and blessed to be a part of this team.”
ELIZABETHTON LEADERS
The second-seeded Lady Cyclones (16-9) were led offensively by the 15-point game of Lina Lyon and the 13-point effort of Morgan Headrick. Lyon made four of Elizabethton’s six 3-point jumpers.
Elizabethton now meets Unicoi County in Monday night’s consolation game, the winner claiming the region’s No. 3 seed and the loser dropping to the No. 4 line.