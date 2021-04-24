BRISTOL — Steady rains forced the postponement of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified races at Bristol Motor Speedway until Sunday.
Grandstand gates open at 11:30 a.m. as day two of the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown begins at 12:30 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying for the Sprint Cars. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. followed by heat races, fast-pass dash, last-chance qualifiers and features for both series. The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars headlines the event with a 25-lap, $25,000-to-win feature, followed by a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win race for the Super DIRTcar Series.
These are the final races scheduled on the BMS temporary dirt surface in 2021. A limited number of tickets are still available with $45 for adults and $10 for kids 12-under.
Friday action saw David Gravel set a new World of Outlaws track record at 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph during qualifying. The Connecticut racer scored a clean sweep, winning his heat race, a fast-pass Dash and a $10,000-to-win feature, holding off nearest challenger Aaron Reutzel.
NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, who recently made his Cup Series debut in the Food City Dirt Race at BMS, was the winner of Friday’s Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature. Friesen won his heat race, but started eighth after a draw of top qualifiers. He stormed through the field and took the lead right before halfway of the 40-lap race.
VOLUNTEER RACES CANCELED
The wet weather forced the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled races at Volunteer Speedway.
The 48th season of racing at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track is now scheduled to begin Saturday, May 1.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with $5 adult grandstand admission and kids 10-under admitted free.
A 25-lap feature for the Crate Late Models headline the action with 20-lap features scheduled for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model classes.