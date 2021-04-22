For the first time in two decades, the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will be back at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will headline this weekend’s Bristol Throwdown, which also includes the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
The Sprint Cars are powered by 410 cubic-inch engines, producing 900 horsepower and insane speeds around the half-mile dirt track. When the Sprint Cars last visited Bristol, qualifying speeds were in the 140 mph range.
Three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell, who won the two main features when the Sprint Cars raced at BMS in 2000-01, will serve as grand marshal for this weekend’s event.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time World of Outlaws champion who drives for NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart, will be going for a milestone 300th career victory. The North Dakota driver recalled winning a race the last time the Outlaws visited BMS in 2001.
“The atmosphere was on fire to race inside a stadium like that,” he said. “I had never seen that many people at a dirt race, let alone a sprint car race. It was just me and one other guy and we found a win on a prelim night. For us, it was huge, a momentum-building week.
“It’s hard to put into words what the banking and speed really looks like. The cameras do it no justice.”
The tracks which Schatz sees as most similar are nearby Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap and Eldora (Ohio) Speedway. Still, the speeds at Bristol are expected to be much faster than anywhere the Sprint Cars race.
“Sprint Cars are notorious for their overall average speed,” Schatz said. “We have better motors, shocks today than 20 years ago. What top speeds will we hit? I think we hit 168 (mph) at the end of the straightaway 20 years ago. I think it’s possible now to be 175-178 (mph).”
Practice sessions are set for Thursday, followed by full racing programs on Friday and Saturday. A 25-lap, $10,000 to-win World of Outlaws feature highlights the Friday action, followed by a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win for the Super DIRTcar Series.
Saturday will feature a $25,000-to-win race for the Sprint Cars and another $10,000-to-win for the Super DIRTcar Series.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY OPENER
Volunteer Speedway has its season-opening races scheduled for Saturday with a $5 grandstand admission and kids 10-under admitted free.
A 25-lap feature for the Crate Late Model division headlines the action with races also for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model classes.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying begin at 7 p.m. followed by racing.
FORD’S SUPER WIN
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford beat a stacked field of drivers to win last Saturday’s Southern All-Stars Super Late Model feature at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville.
It was the first ever win for Ford, a frequent winner in the Crate Late Model division, and his Elizabethton-based team in the Super Late Models. He did so in dominating fashion, leading flag-to-flag in the 40-lap feature.
Showing the strength of the 24-car field, World of Outlaws Late Model star Ricky Weiss finished second. Cory Hedgecock, who fielded winning cars for NASCAR driver Austin Dillon during the Bristol Dirt Nationals, came in third.
Dale McDowell, a former national champion and the winner of the first Late Model feature at Bristol in 2000, was fourth with Sam Seawright rounding out the top five.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The Rogersville drag strip held its first IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race of the season last Saturday.
Greg Henry from Knoxville drove his Ford Mustang to the victory in the Pro race and Kevin Wilson from Newport was the winner in No Box.
It’s an exciting year for the IHRA-member racers as the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary. IHRA members have the opportunity to compete for special Ironman trophies at the IHRA Summit Team Finals and IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals.
Bristol Dragway, although now an NHRA track, was recently recognized by the IHRA as its first Hall of Fame facility.
As for Cherokee Race Park, another points race is scheduled for Saturday night.