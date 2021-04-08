BRISTOL — The top Super Late Model drivers in the country are at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.
They will compete in a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature Friday night and the weekend is capped off by a 40-lap, $25,000-to-win feature Saturday night. There are also a $5,000-to-win UMP Modified feature for Friday and a $10,000-to-win feature Saturday.
Three-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard led the day’s first practice session with a 14.959-second lap at 120.329 mph. It was over five seconds and 30 miles per hour faster than Ryan Blaney’s fast lap for NASCAR Cup Series practice two weeks ago.
South Carolina racer Chris Madden was second fastest at 15.103 seconds (119.182 mph).
Another favorite in the invitational-only field is Hawkins County’s own Scott Bloomquist, arguably the greatest dirt late-model driver of all time. The Mooresburg driver is the winner of over 600 Late Model features, including the previous time Bristol was converted to a dirt track in 2001.
Bloomquist, nicknamed “Black Sunshine,” finished third behind three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jonathan Davenport and NASCAR Cup Series superstar Kyle Larson at the recent Karl Kustom Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Davenport and Larson ran 1-2 again last Saturday night at the Lil’ Bill Corum race at Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway.
Another East Tennessee racing legend, Jimmy Owens, is bringing his familiar No. 20 car to compete. Nicknamed the “Newport Nightmare,” Owens is a four-time and defending champion of the Lucas Oil Series.
Owens, like Bloomquist, has over 600 career wins, although many came in the UMP Modifieds where he is a four-time national champion. He competed in the open-wheel cars in the early 2000s. He believes the track will be much better for this weekend’s events.
“It’s definitely going to be different than it was back then,” Owens said. “There’s more lime in the dirt there now and it’s packed in more than it was back then. With the speeds you get at Bristol, it’s a lot faster than we are used to running, and the cars come up on you really quick if a car wrecks or gets out of shape. You have to really be cautious of that. For the most part, it’s going to be fun, fast and you have to stay on your toes.”
Owens won a World of Outlaws race at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina on March 28. He finished sixth last weekend at Tazewell. He knows it’s another stellar field for this weekend.
“It looks like they didn’t invite anyone but the very best cars,” Owens said. “We’ve always got tough competition no matter where we race, but at an event like this with so many strong cars in the field, it makes it that much tougher. I feel like it’s going to be extremely important to get a good qualifying lap in.”
Four-time World of Outlaws champion Josh Richards and current World of Outlaws points leader Kyle Strickler are other top contenders.
Strickler, who won the Open Modified feature at the Bristol Dirt Nationals, is pulling double duty in the DIRTcar UMP Modified race. Three-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton is also entered, along with NASCAR Cup Series veterans Ken Schrader, David Stremme and David Reutimann.
NASCAR veteran David Stremme led the early Modified practice at 17.183 seconds (104.755 mph).
Tickets remain available for the weekend races. Reserved tickets are $45 per day. Kids (12-under) tickets are $10 per day.