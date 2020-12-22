Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Tuesday the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models will be coming to the BMS dirt track on two separate weekends in April.
On April 8-10, 2021, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will headline the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
The two races will end two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the much-anticipated NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend, March 27-28, which will showcase the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race for the Truck Series.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2000 and 2001, with Tennessee driver Sammy Swindell winning both events.
“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks April. Both weekends of racing are certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”
Illinois driver Brandon Sheppard dominated the World of Outlaws Late Model Series in 2020, winning 14 times to capture his third series crown. Other stars of the series include Canadian racer Ricky Weiss, Darrell Lanigan and legendary Hawkins County driver Scott Bloomquist, a winner of over 600 races over his career.
Two-time defending champion Brad Sweet leads the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. Driving for his brother-in-law Kasey Kahne, the California native piloted the No. 49 machine to 58 career victories, including 24 wins over the last two seasons. Sweet’s main rival is 10-time WoO champion Donny Schatz, who has amassed 299 race victories — including a win at BMS in 2001.
Among the other drivers to watch in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series are Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel.
During the Bristol Bash, practice sessions will be held on Thursday, April 8. Friday and Saturday will feature full racing programs each night consisting of hot laps, qualifying, heat races and last chance showdowns, and followed by feature races for both the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Late Models.
During the Bristol Throwdown, a 25-lap main feature race will be held Friday night for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, followed by a 40-lap main feature for the Super DIRTcar Series. The racing action on Saturday, April 24, will be headlined by a 25-lap World of Outlaws Sprint Cars feature race and a 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series feature.
Spectator tickets for both events will go on sale on Jan. 8, 2021. For additional ticket information, fans may visit the BMS website.