BRISTOL — In terms of turnout, the BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI exceeded expectations over the weekend at Bristol Dragway.
There were 434 entries Friday when Edmond Ellison beat Corey Griffith for a $15,000-to-win main event. The number reached 450 on Saturday, as Chris Fitton won his final-round matchup against Lucas Walker.
It was capped off with 400 entries Sunday, although a weather delay pushed eliminations late into the night.
“It was really a great turnout. We were fortunate to have the crowd we had in today’s economic conditions,” promoter Jared Pennington said. “We had people travel quite a way to be here. It’s really humbling to have those kind of results.”
Chris Fitton made the 10-hour trek from Palm Bay, Florida, where the 36-year-old drove his Chevrolet Camaro to a win over Kentucky driver Lucas Walker in a Ford Mustang in the final.
Walker fouled by just -.001 second as Fitton had a .021 reaction time and then posted a 7.526-second run against a 7.53 dial-in.
“I’ve been here the last four years and it’s like winning the World Series or Super Bowl for us guys who do this,” Fitton said. “To be able to do that, it’s almost indescribable. I love footbrake racing where it’s just two pedals and not me relying on a bunch of other stuff.
“I like the purity and simplicity of it, where you have to be disciplined to be good at it.”
Ellison picked up the $15,000 victory in Friday’s main event when fellow Ohio racer Corey Griffith also fouled at the start. Ellison, a 26-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, posted a 6.046-second elapsed time against a 6.46 dial-in.
Griffith would have been hard to beat otherwise with a 6.889-second run against a 6.89 dial-in. Ellison followed his older brother, Caleb, as a Bristol Dragway winner.
Despite his age, Ellison has plenty of experience, starting with Junior Dragsters and moving to the big cars when he was 16. He said there was nothing like winning at Bristol.
“This is the most prestigious race of the year for the style of racing we do,” Ellison said. “I’ve wanted to win this race for a long time. I’m super excited and it's fulfilling.”
The racers are scheduled to return to Bristol Dragway for the Labor Day 250K on Sept. 1-4. The Saturday main event features a huge winner’s purse.
“This will be the third year for that,” Pennington said. “That race will pay a minimum of $100,000-to-win and could pay more depending on the car count.”