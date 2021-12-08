GATE CITY, Va. — You would have to look hard to find the last time the Gate City boys basketball program lost at home by as much as it did in Tuesday night’s benefit game with West Ridge.
The Wolves dominated in every facet of the game, trouncing the Blue Devils 65-39. Wade Witcher poured in 17 points and Ty Barb netted 10 — including a slam dunk in the waning moments of the game — as the Wolves shot a blistering 51.9% from the field in a gym that is not known for hot nights by visiting teams.
“(Gate City) came out ready to go, and they played a great first quarter,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “Defensively, our hustle plays like diving on the floor and taking a couple of charges, rebounding the basketball every time they shot was what got us going. Then we started to get some easier shots.
“We’ve been struggling a bit with our shots, and that has affected our defense. Tonight, from the second quarter and on, we were attackers.”
The good thing for the Blue Devils is that the benefit game does not count against their record. It can only help them in the long run, even if the result was lopsided.
“West Ridge came in here and hit us right in the mouth,” Gate City first-year head coach Jon Reed-Barnes said. “They’ve got good kids that can shoot, drive and kick. That’s a representation of their coaching staff and their kids.”
Chris Woodall had 13 points off the bench to lead Gate City.
Barnes’ crew has faced incredibly similar styles of basketball in back-to-back nights with similar results, but he said it will prepare his team for the latter part of the season.
“We must keep our heads and keep perspective as we go through this tough stretch of our schedule in the beginning,” Barnes said. “We play these games to be prepared late. Everything is a learning experience, and everything is by design.”
Gate City committed 20 turnovers and shot just 36.6% from the field, going 4-for-16 from long range.
The West Ridge defense was turned up toward the end of the second quarter, going on an 8-0 run to finish the half. Dyer’s squad carried that momentum in the next quarter and eventually put the game out of reach.
“It was all about the defense and the rebounding,” Dyer said. “We made a lot of extra passes tonight, and that’s who we are trying to become. It’s a work in progress, and if I can get them to have confidence in themselves, we can be something special by the end of the season.”
GIRLS
WEST RIDGE 38, GATE CITY 29
Defense was the name of the game for the Lady Wolves as they finished off a long road trip in style.
Coming away from the Devils’ Den with a win is not an easy task. Jaelyn West led all scorers with 13 points for West Ridge.
“This is a tough environment to play in, and anytime you can come over here and get a win, it’s huge,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “They’re a very good defensive team, and it was good for us to play them.”
The Lady Wolves were only 1-for-13 from long range, but the defense held strong and didn’t allow a free throw attempt by the home team.
“We’ve been fouling way too much in the press, and that’s something we’ve talked about,” Walling said. “When they get the rebound, we’ve just been jamming the ball.”
Macey Mullins led the Lady Devils with nine points on 3-for-11 shooting, making three shots from distance. The Lady Devils shot a woeful 13-for-46 from the field.
“We looked dead-legged, and I was afraid of that after last night,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “There’s not too many nights we have to play back-to-back, and this can only help us as we prepare for the next month.”