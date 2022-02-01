BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge boys basketball team surprised everyone at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex except maybe itself with a 71-64 come-from-behind overtime win Tuesday against Big 5 Conference rival David Crockett.
The Wolves played a miserable first half and trailed 34-19 at intermission before making their way back to win a game that seemed hopelessly lost.
“I told them at halftime that we were going to make a comeback for the ages, and we did,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “Our backs were against the wall and everything that could have gone wrong did. I’m so proud of this team.”
Crockett still led 44-37 through three quarters before Cooper Johnson and Jackson Dean led a desperate defensive charge and Wade Witcher provided the offense to overcome the deficit.
Witcher finished with 29 points, including 24 in the second half. The junior made three 3-point bombs, and Dean collected two from outside the arc.
Dean’s desperate 24-footer with four seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session, which began with two Johnson free throws after a technical foul was called against the Crockett bench.
Dawson Arnold scored 13 points for the Wolves (15-11, 2-5) and hard-working Ty Barb kicked in 10.
The Pioneers (13-11, 1-5) was led by the 20-point outing of Clint Pierce. Dawson Wagner contributed 16 points and Jacob Ayers notched 13.
Pierce, Wagner, Ayers and Jacob Arnold equally split Crockett’s eight 3s.
LADY WOLVES ROUT CROCKETT
With tournament play waiting in the wings, it’s never too late to have a good basketball season. And the West Ridge Lady Wolves are starting to get it.
Since opening Big 5 Conference play with five losses, the Lady Wolves have won back-to-back league games by double digits, the latest a 55-36 home-floor whipping of a David Crockett team that had won 19 of 23 games.
West Ridge (15-11, 2-5) was constant, leading 16-10 after one period, 27-20 at halftime and 41-30 heading into the final quarter.
“The kids have continued to believe and we’re finally getting to where we need to be at the right time,” West Ridge veteran coach Kristi Walling said. “I told the kids to be patient and they have really bought in.
“We’re doing the little things well as of late and we’re getting after it defensively. That’s a good team over there and coach (Thomas) Gouge does a great job.”
Emma Niebruegge led the winners with 17 points. Jaelyn West provided 14 points of support and mid-season transfer Alexis Hood added 10 off the bench.
The Lady Pioneers received a team-high nine points from Bella Ferguson, who bagged three 3-point jumpers.