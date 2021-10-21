BLOUNTVILLE — When the Wolves come out to play on the gridiron, the West Ridge football team plays with a lot of enthusiasm.
In Thursday’s inaugural homecoming game on the Ridge, West Ridge thumped non-region foe Tennessee High 35-7 behind an impressive rushing attack and a swarming defense.
The Wolves (7-2) racked up their fifth straight win.
“It’s Thursday night and we still got all of these people here,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “Our fan support is second to none around here and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”
Seniors Austin Riner and Eli Topping led the way for the Wolves, accounting for all of the touchdowns. Riner toted the ball 10 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Topping tallied five carries for 63 yards and three scores.
All of his scores came in the so-called “Rhino” package.
“We put that in this week and we’ve got some big guys in there blocking for us,” Topping said. “Fletcher Gibson was the lead blocker and if I just followed him, everything was going to be all right.”
The Wolves accounted for 298 yards on 45 carries while Riner threw the ball only seven times, completing three of those attempts for 17 yards and an interception.
The Wolves tallied 18 first downs and punted only twice.
“This is a historic win and puts ourselves in a good spot for the playoffs,” Topping said. “We have a big game next week where we have to get a win.”
SUPERB DEFENSE
The Wolves’ defense came in riding last week’s shutout of Morristown East and continued the hot streak by shutting out the Vikings in the first half.
Tennessee High (2-7) managed just three first downs and 58 yards of offense before halftime.
“Our staff and our guys have bought into it and they do an excellent job of preparation,” Hilton said. “We fly to the ball and that’s something we want people to know us by.”
The Vikings were held to 209 yards of offense. Josh Sizemore scored the only touchdown for Tennessee High, going 24 yards with 1:14 left in the contest.
Tennessee High quarterback Steven Johnson was 8 of 16 passing for 48 yards. He was sacked three times.
The Vikings didn’t pick up their first first down of the game until 9:52 remained in the second quarter.
Field position was ultimately what hurt the Vikings. West Ridge kicker Eli Iacino had five of his six kickoffs go for touchbacks and both of his punts were downed inside the 20.
“Eli Iacino is definitely a weapon from kickoffs to punts,” Hilton said. “Man, am I glad he’s with us, though he goes unnoticed sometimes.”
EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE
West Ridge’s offense was humming in the first half.
Riner, who was filling in at quarterback for the injured Ethan Bergeron, racked up two early scores, including the longest play from scrimmage in program history.
Riner scampered 72 yards on a scramble with 6:14 left in the second quarter.
Topping also racked up two scores, both from 11 yards out.
“When Eli’s number is called, he’s going to get what’s needed,” Hilton said.
UP NEXT
Next Friday is a massive game for the Wolves in terms of seeding for the playoffs.
West Ridge hosts short-handed Jefferson County. If the Wolves were to win and Science Hill defeats Dobyns-Bennett, the Wolves would clinch the second seed.
That would also mean a home playoff game for the Wolves in their inaugural season.
“Next week, it’s on again and it’s a pretty big game,” Hilton concluded.