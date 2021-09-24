ROGERSVILLE — A strong start propelled the West Ridge football team to a 31-9 non-conference win over Cherokee on Friday night in the Big Red Valley.
The Wolves (3-2) improved to 2-0 against Hawkins County foes, having already beaten Volunteer in the season opener.
The offense was diverse for Justin Hilton’s crew, racking up 218 yards on the ground and 118 through the air.
Kaleb McLain scored his first touchdown of the season, crossing the line from nine yards out as time expired in the third.
“We never really sealed this game off like we wanted to,” Hilton said. “We really needed to finish that thing off. We left a lot of points on the field.”
STRONG START
The Wolves took their opening drive straight down the field and capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Eli Topping on only his second carry of the season.
After a Cherokee punt, Eli Iacino nailed the first made field goal in West Ridge history by kicking a 35-yarder with 4:44 left in the opening period.
West Ridge scored on two of its next four possessions as quarterback Ethan Bergeron connected with Isaac Haynie for 22 yards on a fade pattern to the far corner of the end zone with 5:43 left in the second.
Bergeron later scored from 11 yards away to give West Ridge a 24-0 lead at the break.
Bergeron finished going 7 for 13 passing for 118 yards and 47 yards rushing on seven carries. Haynie finished with four catches for 109 yards.
SPEEDY DEFENSE
The West Ridge defense held Cherokee to 81 yards in the first half. The performance was highlighted by two interceptions by Iacino.
Cherokee (1-3) had four turnovers on the night, including three interceptions.
“It was a pretty good night for Eli,” Hilton said. “He’s a ball hawk and he’s a really good kicker. And when he’s kicking all of his kickoffs in the end zone, a team has to go 80 yards and they usually make a mistake.”
Cherokee, however, did get rolling in the second half and got a 23-yard field goal from Nick Sumpter with 9:03 left in the third.
“I was really proud of the defense tonight,” first-year Cherokee coach Josh Hensley said. “The defense showed up and played physical. Offensively, we couldn’t execute the things we’ve been doing for months now.
‘We just seemed to be out of sync from the get-go.”
Landon Jackson provided a much-needed spark for the Chiefs, tallying 81 yards on 16 carries all in the second half.
Isaac Williams scored on the final play of the game for Cherokee, rumbling 16 yards for the score.
UP NEXT
Cherokee will remain at home against Region 1-5A opponent David Crockett. West Ridge will travel to league opponent William Blount.