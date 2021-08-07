KINGSPORT — Kevin Wolfe went from down and out to celebrating in victory lane Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
With the Sportsman division’s 40-lap feature taking center stage, Wolfe was running third when water leaked from his black No. 17 Chevrolet with seven laps to go. It caused Wolfe to spin and triggered a multi-car accident.
Three laps and four restarts later, he muscled his way past Chris Tunnell for the winning pass and his fifth victory of the season on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
”It was a good night for our small team out of Marion, Virginia with our sponsor out of Johnson City,” Wolfe said. ”We were running third when the car got hot and the radiator cap worked its way loose.
”It let a huge swath of water go out the overflow and it went right on the right rear tire. When it hit that, it was like hitting ice. It took off and I’m just glad I didn’t get hit or I didn’t hit the wall.”
Wolfe’s win wasn’t without controversy. Second-place Derek Lane in the white No. 9 Dodge and third-place Tunnell in the yellow No. 6 Chevy both insisted that Wolfe should have been a lap down since he got out of his car in the pits under a caution period.
However, Wolfe saw it differently.
”We had a lot of adversity we had to go through,” Wolfe said. ”They said we won the race a lap down, that’s not true. They never completed another green-flag lap and caution laps don’t count."
Lane was embroiled in his own controversy, getting caught up with Sportsman points leader Rusty Clendenin as the two battled for the top spot. Clendenin hit Lane from behind, turning him in front of the pack.
It resulted in the driver’s side sheet metal being torn off Clendenin’s car and knocking both out of the win.
”I had a good car and I drove him clean the entire race,” Lane said. ”I could have run in there and tried to move him. We see his true colors. He wrecked the 00 car of Kyle Barnes the last race up here.
”I’m the wrong one to try to run over. Fortunately, he took himself out.”
Clendenin supporters insisted that Lane slammed on the brakes after he got out front to cause the accident.
Tunnell finished third with the left front fender and other sheet metal ripped off his car.
It was still a good points night for Clendenin, who finished fourth with his heavily damaged car.
Alex Keith and Haley Baer navigated their way through the wreckage to finish fifth and sixth on the lead lap.
PURE 4
Different car, same result.
Keith Helton made a late-race pass for the second straight week to capture a Pure 4 victory. Driving the black No. 29 instead of his familiar orange No. 9, Helton powered past Billy Byington with three laps to go for his third win of the season.
”It’s a blast. I just have to learn how to get the lead before lap 33 or 34. It would be a lot less stressful,” Helton said. ”I’ve said for a long time, Pure 4 is the show at this place. These guys drive as hard as they can every single lap.”
Fast-closing Bruce Crumbley finished second with Kenny Absher third in the 35-lap race. Byington, who had a tire going down, held on for fourth with Chad Jeffers rounding out the top five.
PURE STREET
Despite smoke billowing underneath his No. 25 Chevy over the final eight laps, Rob Austin rolled to the win in the Pure Street class,
Austin passed Jay Swecker for the lead with 11 laps to go, then held off Tony Dockery, Billy Waters and Swecker for the win. It was Austin’s his fourth win of the season.
MOD 4
Dennis Arnold won for the second straight week in Mod 4, passing Kevin Canter with 10 laps to go and leading the rest of the 30-lap feature.
Arnold won the previous week after Canter was DQ’d for refusing a post-race teardown. This time, his No. 71 Chevrolet motored by Canter's No. 3 Ford, making it the first time this season Canter was beaten on the race track.
Billy Duty, who led the first 12 laps, finished third with Chris Amburgey and Hershell Robinette rounding out the top five.
TIRE UPDATE
Track officials are hopeful that Hoosier will be able to furnish tires for the featured Late Model Stock class prior to next Friday’s races.
A nylon shortage has kept the manufacturer from producing the needed demand of F-45 tires used by the Late Models, resulting in cancellation of races throughout the country.
According to Kingsport Speedway officials, Hoosier has indicated they should have tires prior to next Friday’s scheduled races.