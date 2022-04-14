SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One inning was all it took for Wofford to hand East Tennessee State’s baseball team its first Southern Conference loss.
The Terriers scored five times in the second inning and went on to a 5-3 victory over the Bucs in a game where ETSU ran itself out of several scoring chances.
The game featured a stark contrast in running styles. While Wofford came in third in the country with 105 stolen bases, ETSU ranked 292nd out of 293 Division I teams with five.
The lack of running success showed for the Bucs, as Tommy Barth was picked off second in the first inning, Ashton King was tagged out after oversliding third base on a passed ball in the third and Bryce Hodge was thrown out at the plate to end a sixth-inning rally.
Wofford came into the series 25th in the Baseball America poll, its first-ever national ranking, and improved to 25-8 overall, 4-0 in the SoCon. The Terriers are 18-3 at home and have won 13 of their last 15 games.
ETSU fell to 20-9, 3-1.
Wofford took control with the decisive second inning, getting four hits against ETSU starter Zach Kirby. Brice Martinez and Brennen Dorighi had run-scoring singles.
The Bucs began to claw back into it with a sacrifice fly by David Beam in the fifth and an RBI double by Ashton King in the sixth. It was the 100th hit of King’s career.
Wofford starter Matthew Marchal (3-0) held the Bucs in check through 5⅓ innings before being lifted with his team up 5-2. Marchal, who had six strikeouts and allowed five hits, began his career at Furman and transferred after that school dropped its baseball program.
Bryce Hodge greeted reliever Holden Wilder with ETSU’s third double of the sixth inning to score King and make it 5-3.
Meanwhile, Kirby (2-1) rebounded after the five-run second, holding the Terriers scoreless over his final five innings of work.
Wofford’s Dalton Rhadans earned the save after holding ETSU scoreless over the final three innings. He struck out five of the 10 batters he faced.
King and Barth each had two hits for ETSU, while Lawson Hill had three for Wofford.
The two teams will face off again Saturday at 6 p.m. before finishing up the series Sunday at 2 p.m.