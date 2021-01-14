SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford pulled ahead early and never let up in a 75-49 victory over East Tennessee State in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
The Terriers improved to 6-3 overall, 2-0 in the SoCon with their fifth consecutive victory over ETSU. The Bucs, who had dropped their conference opener to Chattanooga, fell to 2-7, 0-2.
“It’s difficult,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “There is a level of embarrassment. There is a level of anger. There is a level of frustration. It all needs to be self-directed. I’m responsible for it.”
Wofford, the SoCon’s top rebounding team, enjoyed a 48-27 advantage on the boards.
Niyah Lutz scored 17 points for Wofford, while Jackie Carmen had 14, Alea Harris had 11 and Lilly Hatton had 10.
ETSU’s top scorer was E’Lease Stafford, who had eight points.
“We do not have one consistent performer right now,” Ezell said. “It’s a painful thing to deal with with young kids. Consistency is something that has to be harped on and learned.”
Wofford made six of its first seven shots, including all three of its 3-pointers, and jumped out to a 15-4 lead.
After the Terriers increased their lead to 28-11 in the second quarter, ETSU’s Courtney Moore scored five points in four seconds. After Moore made two free throws, Jasmine Sanders stole in the inbounds pass and tossed the ball to Moore. Her 3-pointer cut the deficit to 28-16.
It began a 7-0 run for the Bucs, but Wofford stemmed the tide and led 37-24 at halftime.
The Terriers continued to pull away and Lutz’s 3-pointer right before the third-quarter buzzer left them up 61-39.
The two teams play again in Spartanburg on Saturday at 2 p.m.