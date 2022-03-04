ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This time there was no surprise. One good half was all East Tennessee State’s women could put together in the Southern Conference basketball tournament.
The seventh-seeded Bucs stayed with No. 2 Wofford for 20 minutes, but a cold stretch to start the second half proved fatal and the Terriers advanced with a 66-54 quarterfinal victory Thursday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Wofford (17-12) advanced to Friday’s semifinals, where it will face Furman, a 70-63 winner over Chattanooga. ETSU finished Simon Harris’ first season as coach 6-22.
ETSU had beaten the Terriers 70-64 on Feb. 24, holding Wofford’s leading scorer Jackie Carman to eight points. Carman made sure that didn’t happen again, scoring 19.
“Not the result we wanted, but very happy with about the last month and a half with the process that we adhered to,” said Harris, whose team was 4-4 in February after a 2-17 start. “Very proud of these young women and the way they went about ending the season.”
The Bucs held the lead five times in the first half as six different players connected from 3-point range. Wofford led 36-33 at halftime thanks, in part, to dominating the boards. The Terriers out-rebounded the Bucs 24-11 in the first half.
“When you allow eight offensive rebounds early it takes something from you,” Harris said.
Wofford missed 10 shots in a row at one point but got the rebound on six of them, leading to six consecutive points from the free throw line.
ETSU had a chance to cut the deficit right before halftime, but Amaya Adams missed two free throws with one second left. The Bucs kept it close as Carly Hooks had 12 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Wofford came out and scored the first seven points of the third quarter to go up 44-33 and ETSU, which managed just three points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, was playing from behind the rest of the way. The Terriers’ biggest lead was 16 points.
“I tell you what, winning’s hard,” Wofford coach Jimmy Garrity said. “ETSU is a really good, young, talented team. Very athletic. They run good stuff. They got us last week at their place. We knew it was going to be a challenging game. I thought the difference was the glass.”
Wofford ended up with a 48-31 rebounding advantage and made 20 of 22 free throws.
Hooks came off the bench to lead ETSU with 20 points and six rebounds, making 7 of 15 shots from the field.
“I just came in like it’s zero-zero and anybody can win,” Hooks said. “I thought it would be awesome. We’re the underdogs. I felt like my team has the confidence to do it.”
Alexis Tomlin led Wofford with 20 points. Regan Rapert added 11.
“I think we all see we’re going in a good direction, a positive direction,” Harris said.