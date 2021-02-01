East Tennessee State lost its hold on first place in the Southern Conference basketball standings Monday night.
The Bucs jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t maintain the momentum while Wofford pulled away in the closing minutes for a 67-62 victory at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
ETSU fell to 10-6 overall, 6-2 in the SoCon. Wofford assumed first place at 8-2. The Terriers are 11-5 overall.
“We did not execute down the stretch, which is disappointing,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “We broke the plays off which resulted in turnovers, and you can’t do that in big ballgames. I’m running specific plays to get specific looks or to get the defense confused. We turned the ball over or had to take bad shots, and that’s not a winning formula.”
B.J. Mack, Wofford’s 6-foot-8, 250-pound sophomore center, made the two biggest baskets of the night. With the Terriers’ clinging to a 60-59 advantage, Mack found himself open behind the 3-point arc. He connected on the shot.
Moments later, Mack swished a 15-foot jumper for a 65-59 lead with 37 seconds left. The transfer from South Florida finished with 10 points.
“That was pretty tough,” ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson said. “We were playing good defense for the whole 30 and he came down and made those two shots. It was like, ‘Man, you have to live with it but you play hard defense and then they still make that shot.’ It’s tough. It was their day at the end.”
Damari Monsanto made a 3-pointer for the Bucs, but they missed three more to see their winning streak end at four.
“I thought a little bit of the selfishness from earlier in the year came out,” Shay said. “We weren’t together and there was a little bit of barking back and forth. You can’t have that. You have to come together. You have to encourage one another.”
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Monsanto scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He was 8 for 12 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Monsanto was the only ETSU player in double figures. Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ leading scorer, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
The Bucs shot 40% and didn’t make the plays down the stretch.
Shay used terms such as “self doubt” and “self-inflicted wounds” to describe the end of the game, but he gave credit to the Terriers as well.
“We played a good game,” he said. “Every game in this conference is going to be difficult. When you’re the hunted, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We played well enough to win the game, but when it’s big games and tight ballgames, it only takes a few possessions here and there to get separation, and they got it.”
TOUGH TERRIERS
Wofford was led by Storm Murphy, whose 19 points matched his season average. That’s second in the SoCon.
Trey Hollowell added 15 points, while Max Klesmit had 14. The Terriers shot 51% against the top defensive team in the SoCon.
EARLY SUCCESS
ETSU’s offense got healthy in its 112-84 victory over The Citadel on Saturday and that health continued in the early going. With Monsanto leading the way, the Bucs made 6 of their first 8 shots, went on an 11-0 run and held Wofford scoreless for six minutes.
It all added up to a 26-12 ETSU lead.
It turned out to be fool’s gold, though, as the Bucs went scoreless for five minutes as the Terriers scored 15 in a row.
By the time the dust settled and the halftime buzzer sounded, ETSU was on top 31-30.
UP NEXT
ETSU will play at Mercer on Wednesday before renewing its rivalry with Chattanooga on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Wofford plays host to VMI on Wednesday and plays at Furman on Saturday.