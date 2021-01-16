SPARTANBURG, S.C. — East Tennessee State looked like a different team, but the result was still the same as Wofford came from behind for a 79-78 double-overtime victory in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Two days after being blown out of the Terriers’ gym, ETSU put together a spirited effort. The Bucs held the lead in each of the first four quarters and in each overtime.
Lilly Hatton’s jump shot put the Terriers on top 79-78 with 21 seconds left in the second overtime.
ETSU had a chance to win it, but E’Lease Stafford’s 3-point shot hit off the rim and Amaya Adams’ putback was off the mark at the buzzer.
The result left ETSU 2-8 overall, 0-3 in the SoCon, while Wofford improved to 7-3, 3-0.
The Terriers had opened the series with a 75-49 on Thursday night.
Mykia Dowdell led ETSU with 20 points and nine rebounds. E’Lease Stafford added 16 and Jasmine Sanders had 16 before fouling out.
Nihay Lutz led Wofford with 20 points. Jackie Carman had 17 and Jamari McDavid had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
FIRS
T OT
Wofford scored the final five points of the first overtime after the Bucs’ used three 3-pointers to assume a 68-63 lead.
With the scored tied 68-68, the Bucs had a chance to win at the end of the first overtime but Carly Hooks’ shot was blocked with a second left and ETSU couldn’t get a shot off on the ensuing inbounds play.
END
OF REGULATION
Alexis Tomlin’s basket with 2:52 remaining put Wofford up 55-53. After the Terriers stretched the advantage to 57-53, Dowdell scored four points in a row, the second a layup with 24 seconds left, to forge a 57-57 tie.
After a timeout, Wofford missed two shots on its final possession of regulation to set up overtime.
STAF
FORD HEATS UP
ETSU led 20-19 after first quarter and stretched it to 30-22 after Stafford made back-to-back 3-pointers.
Stafford made two more 3-pointers and suddenly the Bucs were on top 38-27. The preseason all-conference pick had been struggling all season. She came into the game shooting 21% from the field, including 20% from 3-point range.
She went 5 of 10 on 3-pointers on Saturday.
UP N
EXT
The Bucs play host to UNC Greensboro on Friday and Sunday as the SoCon continues its scheduling procedure of having two teams play back-to-back games at one venue to minimize travel.