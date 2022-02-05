SPARTANBURG, S.C. — In what has become a common theme, East Tennessee State suffered another heartbreaking loss Saturday at Wofford.
The Terriers held on for a 62-60 Southern Conference win at Richardson Indoor Stadium after the Bucs failed to score on their final two possessions.
David Sloan’s driving layup against two Wofford defenders was blocked by the B.J. Mack with seven seconds left. Ledarrius Brewer missed a step-back jumper three seconds later and the Terriers’ Isaiah Bigelow came up with the rebound to end the game.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Bucs (12-13, 4-8), the first time that has occurred since the 2012-13 season. It was also the fifth straight league loss, which last happened in 2005-06 when ETSU was a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The five losses have come by a combined 15 points.
“I know it’s all about winning the game, but we are who we are right now,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I’m proud of their effort. Outside of a few plays, I thought they played as hard as they could coming off an emotional loss.”
Jordan King, who was open on the final possession, led the Bucs with 18 points. Brewer scored 16 points, followed by his brother Ty Brewer with 15.
The odds appeared to be in ETSU’s favor after taking a 30-26 lead into halftime.
Down by five, the Terriers (14-10, 6-6) went on an 11-0 run to take a 46-40 lead at a 12:05 timeout. They controlled the game until ETSU rallied with back-to-back slam dunks by Ty Brewer — the first on an offensive possession and the second off a steal and assist by Sloan — which closed the margin to 58-57.
The Bucs tied the game at 60 before Max Klesmit’s free throws with 1:12 left proved to be the winning points. Klesmit scored a team-high 15 points for the Terriers. He wasn’t intimidated by the late-game free throws or surprised by the defensive stops at the end.
“It was all our preparation and scouting, picking up on the certain tendencies of guys,” Klesmit said. “It’s about doing our work beforehand and trusting the guys on the court. We work on the pressure free throws every day. You have to treat them like it’s the first of the game. It’s only as much pressure as you make it.”
Bigelow and Mack each finished with 14 points in the Wofford victory.
OTHER STATS
Despite Wofford having a size advantage with Sam Godwin (6-9), Mack (6-8), Luke Turner (6-7) and Bigelow (6-7) playing significant minutes, the Bucs outscored the Terriers 28-20 in the paint. Wofford held a 33-27 rebounding edge and had a 16-5 advantage in bench points as ETSU had four players register 30-plus minutes and six of its seven players log over 23 minutes.
“I’m playing Ty Brewer 35 minutes, Jaden (Seymour) 23, Jordan King and L.A. about the whole game, David Sloan 30 and (Mohab) Yasser 29,” Oliver said. “I felt like at the end we were a little gassed, but I have to go with them. L.A. and Mohab are our most physical guys. We actually won the paint. We just didn’t find enough ways to get up stops at the end.”
NEXT UP
ETSU returns home to face Furman on Monday at 7 p.m. in a game televised by ESPNU. Wofford heads on the road at Samford on Wednesday.