SPARTANBURG, S.C. — East Tennessee State’s second weekend of Southern Conference baseball closed pretty much as it started.
Wofford completed a three-game sweep of the Bucs with a 6-2 victory on Saturday as four Terriers pitchers combined to hold ETSU to six hits.
ETSU, which had swept Western Carolina in its first conference series, fell to 20-11 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon. Wofford was ranked 25th nationally by Baseball America and improved to 27-9, 6-0.
ETSU, which came into the series as the top batting team in the SoCon, got three of its six hits in the fourth inning.
Wofford starter Lucas Mahlstedt retired the first nine Bucs he faced before he ran into trouble in the fourth inning. He allowed three hits, with Cam Norgren’s RBI single bringing in ETSU’s first run and cutting Woffford’s lead to 2-1.
David Beam then tied it up with a solo home run in the fourth.
The Terriers had touched ETSU starter Hunter Loyd for single runs in the first and second innings. Loyd was lifted after a 100-pitch afternoon that covered 5 1/3 innings. He held the Terriers to three hits and the game was tied 2-2 when was relieved by Andrew Ronne.
Ronne gave up two hits and a walk, allowing an inherited runner to score and causing Loyd (3-2) to become the losing pitcher.
Nathanial Tate relieved Ronne and Nolen Hester hit a two-run single to put the Terriers up 5-2.
The Terriers got another run on a wild pitch in the eighth to go up 6-2.
For Wofford, Luke Stephens (1-1) worked two perfect innings of relief to earn the win and Brennen Dorighi was the only player in the game to have two hits.
The Bucs return to action Tuesday with a home game against UNC Asheville. They have a makeup game at Clemson on Wednesday before starting their first SoCon home series Friday against VMI.