Elizabethton’s Shawn Witten is taking a different approach in guiding his team into the season as a defending state champion.
The Cyclones’ head football coach said his team will not focus on trying to repeat the 2019 title.
“We have decided not to talk about it,” Witten said. “We are going to put in the work and make the process play itself out. We are going to rely on our work ethic and not worry about the end result. Every day we are going to try to find a way to get better, and concentrate on those things.”
Such a strategy might be wise for any defending champ. As for a defending champ trying to navigate the uncertainties of a pandemic, it seems to make even more sense.
Witten said it’s not a departure from other seasons to focus on the task ahead and turn away from the past.
“One of the things I have tried to do as a coach is not really talk about last year or last year’s players,” Witten said. “This is a new group with a new identity. Kids have to mold to their new role. You can’t just plug them in and expect the same results.”
Elizabethton defeated Springfield 30-6 in the Class 4A state championship in December. And the Cyclones didn’t get crushed by graduation. A few key performers are gone, especially on the defensive line, but there are many good pieces coming back — enough to make the Cyclones a threat to be in the big mix once again.
But for the Cyclones to reach impressive heights, even the star players have to improve, Witten said.
“We can’t allow them to become complacent,” he said. “There are still improvements to be made for (quarterback) Bryson Rollins, (receiver) Parker Hughes, (linebacker) Deuce Morton and others.”
But Witten said the returning players have to stay the course.
“The biggest thing is these kids have to be themselves,” Witten said. “They can’t try to do more than they’re capable of doing. They can’t put added pressure on the their shoulders. They have to be who they are. That’s good enough as long as they work together as a team.”
One thing that came out of last year’s title was a renewed enthusiasm for the program.
“Our football program has really gone back almost to the glory days, ” Witten said. “We are averaging anywhere from 80 to 90 kids for a Class 4A program. We have almost 55 kids who will be in the ninth or 10th grades. The numbers have been overwhelming. It’s good to see that many kids interested in being a part of Elizabethton football.”
Witten said the gloom of a possible delayed and shortened season hasn’t hurt enthusiasm among the players.
“I’m really encouraged by the amount of kids we have showing up every day and working themselves as hard as they can,” he said. “I love the effort and attitude. The kids want to be there. They want to improve. They believe in the process. We’re taking it day by day and working as hard as we can.”