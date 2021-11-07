Ask Randy Sanders where East Tennessee State’s rousing victory over VMI left his team and he’s quick to answer.
“Tied for first,” he said, obviously not satisfied with the “tied” part. “We’ve been through nine opportunities. We’ve been successful with eight of them. We’ve got two more to go and we’re off to a great start this season, but we’ve got to finish.”
The 14th-ranked Bucs’ 27-20 win over No. 18 VMI left them 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Southern Conference. They’re tied with Mercer and Chattanooga atop the standings.
The result set up what could be a wild final two weeks of the regular season. Mercer and Chattanooga meet this week, so one of them will drop out of the tie. ETSU plays at a resurgent Western Carolina team that has rebounded from an 0-6 start to win three games in a row, scoring more than 40 points in each of them.
The Bucs end the season by playing host to Mercer. If things break right for them this week — beating Western Carolina and Mercer knocking off Chattanooga — the regular-season finale would be for the outright conference championship and the SoCon’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
“I told the team that every sentence ends with punctuation,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to punctuate this season. We can punctuate it with a period. We can punctuate it with a question mark or we can put an exclamation point there. I thought what we did today is a start toward putting an exclamation point there. That’s how we want this season and this team to be remembered, with an exclamation point.”
Before the season began, Sanders was told that if he could figure out how to get 21 points a game out of his offense, his team would be tough to beat.
In the last five games, ETSU hasn’t allowed more than 21. That kind of defensive effort, combined with an offense on pace to break the school scoring record, has the Bucs on the verge of big things.
Of course, the team wouldn’t be in this position if the offense hadn’t bailed out the defense in the SoCon opener, a 55-48 overtime win against Samford, a game in which the Bulldogs had 728 yards in total offense.
Since then, the defense has stiffened. Saturday’s game was a prime example. VMI had scored 37, 45 and 46 points in its last three games. The Bucs held the Keydets to their lowest total since a 60-10 loss to Kent on Sept 11.
Sanders takes everything low key, not getting too high after big wins or not to low after a loss. His team has followed suit.
He said the Bucs have celebrated every win like it was big.
“You know what?” he said. “We haven’t had an average locker room after a win this year. And when I say this year, I'm going back to February.”
Counting the spring season, ETSU is 12-3 in 2021.
“It’s been 12 of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been a part of some pretty good ones," Sanders said. "This team truly has embraced that every game is the most important one. We’re going to enjoy the heck out of this one. And tomorrow we’re on to opportunity number 10, and that will certainly not be easy.”