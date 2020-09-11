ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley scored first, but Unicoi County reeled off 31 straight points in a 31-14 win in non-conference football play Friday night atop Warrior Hill.
A Blue Devil returned to action in a big way as senior quarterback Brock Thompson finished the contest 12 for 20 for 300 yards. Thompson missed last week’s game with an injury suffered early in the Hampton contest two weeks ago.
Having entered the contest 8-for-18 for 111 yards, Thompson connected with seven different receivers against the Warriors.
Thompson’s second completion was a 43-yard scoring play to fellow senior Evan Huff. That score put Unicoi County up 7-6.
After a Miguel Vasquez 36-yard field goal opened the second quarter, Thompson struck again. He hit tight end Lucas Slagle for a 59-yard touchdown connection.
Thompson’s third touchdown pass went to Bryson Peterson and covered 13 yards.
The final Unicoi score came with 4:51 left in the third quarter, but the Warriors did not go away quietly. Matthew Bahn added to his rushing total with a 17-yard score as the third quarter closed.
Bahn rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries as he became the third different running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark against the Blue Devils this season. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Happy Valley’s Eli Ayers ran a bootleg left as the Blue Devil defense went right for a 29-yard TD run for the game’s opening score. Through the air, he went 10-for-12.
Ayers’ score marked the third time this season Unicoi County did not score first. The Blue Devils have a 2-7 record back to the start of last season when falling behind first.
The win boosted Unicoi County to 2-2 before next week’s Region 1-3A showdown at Claiborne as both teams are 1-0 in league play. Unicoi County also improved to 35-1 in the last 36 games when scoring more than 30 points.
Happy Valley (1-2), which held Unicoi to 26 rushing yards on 23 attempts, hosts Cosby for a league showdown next Friday. A season ago, the Warriors bested Cosby 40-7.