They took the same route to East Tennessee State, but one of them got into the lineup quicker.
Ledarrius Brewer and David Sloan, both transfers, are expected to be in the starting lineup when ETSU opens the basketball season Wednesday.
Brewer has been preparing for this moment for more than a year after transferring from Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot-5 guard sat out last season because of the NCAA’s transfer rules, which have since been greatly relaxed.
The NCAA has been handing out transfer waivers like crazy this year and that’s how Sloan made his way into the lineup. The point guard from Kansas State had originally been denied his waiver after transferring late this summer.
He was planning on sitting out the coming season when word came last week that his waiver was indeed granted and he could play right away.
“It was definitely very emotional for me, just from the things I’ve been through over the past couple months since I’ve been here,” Sloan said.
With his eligibility restored, Sloan’s mindset changed to helping the team right away.
“I was always told as a young kid, stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” he said. “And I think that’s what I did, prepare for the moment just in case I was able to get the waiver so when the time comes, I’m ready.”
The Bucs open the season Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. They take on Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. in the first round of the three-day tournament.
Brewer was on the bench last season, watching as the Bucs went 30-4 and won the Southern Conference championship. He spent the season on the scout team and by some accounts he was the best player on the court during practice. In his own way, he contributed to the team’s success.
“Being out there, putting in the work to actually looking forward to playing this year means so much,” Brewer said. “It’s much better being a player and actually being able to play.”
Two years ago, Brewer was on the all-freshman team in the Ohio Valley Conference. He said he’s looking forward to doing whatever it takes to help ETSU win.
“Just a lot of energy and playing my part, whatever they need me to do,” he said. “That’s basically what I’m bringing to the team — scoring, defense, passing — whatever they need.”
Brewer’s brother Ty — a 6-foot-9 transfer from Southeastern Louisiana — will also be in the lineup. He received a transfer waiver from the NCAA.
“It’s just having my younger brother back, it’s like a dream come true actually,” Brewer said.
Sloan admits to being a little shy, but he knows being a leader — vocal or otherwise — comes with the territory of his position.
“All the coaches have really been on me about trying to be a leader,” he said. “Coming from Kansas State, a lot of people on the team look up to me. I think he just wants me to be a leader and be the coach on the floor and be the point guard and do what point guards are supposed to do and lead their team.”
ETSU coach Jason Shay hasn’t made his starting lineup public, but it figures to have at least four transfers. In addition to the two Brewers and Sloan, big man Silas Adheke could start. Abilene Christian has a productive center in 7-footer Kolton Kohl, who averaged 9.6 points per game last season.
At 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, Adheke is the Bucs’ biggest experienced player. He is a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky.
Brewer said the Bucs are ready to face someone else after spending the past couple of months playing against each other.
“I think it’s going to relieve a lot of stress for everybody on the team,” Brewer said. “Along with me, I feel like a few other guys might be tired of playing against each other.”