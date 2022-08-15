The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester.
Both of the redshirt freshmen simply want to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season. Wishon, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, is a former Tennessee High standout. He has lined up at both left and right tackle at different times in the preseason.
“I’m just trying to step on the field and help the team with whatever I can do,” he said. “I’m get a little time with the ones right now and I’m on the one field goal (unit). So it's kind of just finding my place on the team right now.”
Wishon has bulked up considerably from last season. He was 230 pounds coming into college. He’s listed at 255 pounds on the roster, but is actually closer to 270 at the moment.
“If you’re 230 as an O-lineman at a Division I school, it isn’t looking too good,” he said. “I’ve been eating as much as I can, trying to gain weight and getting stronger.”
Still with a lean look, a new offense under head coach George Quarles and coordinator Adam Neugebauer seems well suited for Wishon. The Bucs have moved from a run-oriented, smashmouth offense with the dual threat of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors at running back, to a more fast-paced offense.
“I enjoy this offense because it's more like speed and tempo instead of having to move and bulldoze everybody out of the way,” he said. “Last year, we were running down people's throats I mean — hand off, hand off, hand off. The biggest thing was just getting everybody in shape. You have to get your body like mentally and physically ready to go out there and run 15 plays back-to-back and run to the ball every time.”
Wishon was used to being ahead of the competition during his high school years at Tennessee High. He was a three-time all-conference performer in addition to being the lineman of the year and an all-state selection his senior season. He was a star on the basketball court as well with more than 1,000 career points and going out as the second-leading rebounder in school history.
Those skills have contributed to his success on the football field, especially when it’s a pass play to protect quarterback Tyler Riddell.
“Basketball helped me a lot. Because I mean, you're always shuffling, moving around the pocket, stuff like that,” Wishon said. “The offensive line loves Ty. He knows what he's doing. He checks the plays he needs to — so, I mean, we're just here to protect to him.”
Ivester, a 6-foot-3 tight end and former Sullivan East standout, caught a pass from Riddell during Saturday’s scrimmage. Like Wishon, he likes the fast pace of the new ETSU offense.
“This offense is so much fun. We talk to each other and the communication is there,” Ivester said. “Coach Neugebauer, my (tight ends) coach (Price) Partrick and all the offensive coaches bring so much juice to us. It feeds from the sideline to the field. We just run with that momentum and try to wear the defense out.”
The offense was able to hit 27 of 45 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s scrimmage. Ivester likes the fact that at tight end, he’s both a part of the passing game, but able to block for running plays.
One who enjoys physical play, Ivester knows the best route to playing time might be special teams.
“Any time I get the opportunity to get on the field, I try to do the best I can,” he said. “The biggest thing for me to get playing time is to do my job at tight end and find a way to get on special teams to get on the bus. Once you’re on the bus, you’ve got to make the best of your opportunity.”
He’s a second-generation Buc as his dad, Stacy, and uncle, Sam, both played at ETSU. While redshirting last season, he was able to learn behind Nate Adkins and Noah West. Adkins caught 33 passes for 357 yards, while both he and West were integral parts of the run game.
Adkins transferred to South Carolina where his dad is the offensive line coach, while West is expected to play an even larger role for the Bucs this season. Ivester sees his time with those two as a benefit as he looks to inspire younger players.
“Nate was a great leader who showed up every day and worked hard,” Ivester said. “Now, Noah has stepped into that role. He’s more of a vocal leader than Nate. He’s shown younger guys like me how we work, move fast and be responsible for yourself.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to represent the East community and show all the little kids from the Junior Patriots, the middle school and high school if you work hard, you can get where ever you want to go. Just work hard and follow your dreams.”