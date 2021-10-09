Conner Wingfield readjusted his goals in winning his second straight boys individual championship at the 49th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday.
Wingfield finished the five-kilometer run in 15:55.3, nearly 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Thompson from Brentwood Academy.
Originally, Wingfield had his sights on Ben Varghese’s course record of 15:23.5, but after heavy rains on Friday night, the goal was to put together a solid run on the wet course.
“I had plans on giving it everything trying to break the course record, but seeing the rain yesterday and the way this course holds water, my coach sent me a text to just sit and run,” Wingfield said. “I did that first half-mile, but no one was taking the lead so I just ran from that point.
“It was just a fun run with no pressure. I gave a good aerobic push throughout the race, but there was no point going to the well.”
Daniel Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush (16:33), Dylan Phillips of Abindgon (16:51) and Carter Sphon from Pope (16:53) rounded out the top five.
Brentwood Academy and Daniel Boone tied at 41 in the team standings, but the 12-time state champion Eagles won the tiebreaker by two positions for the boys title.
Bryson Lewis in eighth (17:17), Ashton Sheesley (17:23) in 10th and Samuel Cline in 20th (17:49) added to Boone's team score.
While coming painstakingly close to the team title, the meet was a rousing success for Boone coach and event organizer Len Jeffers with teams from five different states participating.
“It was tremendous. Brentwood Academy’s assistant David Hudson ran for me when I was at Columbia Central and that’s a main reason they wanted to come up here and run against us,” Jeffers said. “It was great to have them come up with the quality of their team.
“We had Pope from Marietta, Georgia, Watauga from Boone (North Carolina) and teams from Virginia and Kentucky. It was a great meet, but special to have Brentwood Academy come up.”
DUNCAN WINS GIRLS RACE
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan passed defending race champion Zoe Arrington from Tennessee High midway through the race and went on to win the girls individual title.
Duncan finished in 19:16.3, a margin of 6.1 seconds ahead of Makaleigh Jessee from Abingdon. Ella Vanvranken from Dekalb County (19:33.0), Arrington (19:33.4) and Dobyns-Bennett's Autumn Headrick (19:34.9) rounded out the top five.
“My goal was to stay with the front person, who happened to be Zoe,” Duncan said. “Coming around the one stretch, I felt like I was ready to go ahead. I didn’t anticipate winning, so it was a nice surprise.
“This definitely gets me psyched for regions. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at right now and am looking forward to getting a couple of (personal records) at conference and region.”
Watauga, N.C., effectively used its group, running for a 54-87 win over second-place David Crockett. It was banner day for the Lady Pioneers, who finished ahead of Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and the rest of the 15-team field.
Maggie Bellamy paced Crockett with a seventh-place individual finish. Other scores came from Breanna Dunn (21:06), Emily Ward (21:22), Ashlynn Roy (21:42) and Hannah McLain (22:00).
“We’ve battled injuries all year and this was the first race we had all the girls together,” Crockett coach Lauren Chandley said. “It was a good boost for their confidence to go into the conference meet. Hannah McLain and Emily Ward coming in at the back end, that brought us over the edge.”