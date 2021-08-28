BRISTOL — Conner Wingfield had a fast day.
Running in the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on a sweltering Saturday morning, the Daniel Boone senior won the annual “Run for the Hills” cross country meet for the second year in a row, but in record fashion this time around.
Wingfield broke the course record — previously held by former Trailblazer Ben Varghese — by four seconds with a masterful run, covering the undulating, grueling 5-kilometer course in 15:58.9.
Wingfield became just the second runner ever to break 16 minutes in the event’s history. Former Abingdon runner, two-time Foot Locker national finalist and current Syracuse assistant coach Griff Graves covered a slightly different course in 15:57.0 in 2007.
“My coaches don’t like to tell me about course records because it will get in my head,” Wingfield said. “The Syracuse coach (Graves) told me on the phone that he had the course record. Not knowing what it was, I told him I was going to beat all of his records.
“The kid from Abingdon raced me like a dog. Coach told me to stick with everyone the first mile and once I took the lead, I pushed the hill ready hard.”
Speaking of Abingdon, the Falcons pulled a slight upset, dethroning the Trailblazers to take the team title by netting 44 points. The Trailblazers, without two of their top five scorers, were second with 52 points.
Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen — younger brother of state champion Karl — was runner-up with a time of 16:16.3, the fourth-fastest time ever in the event’s history. He beat his brother’s best time on the course by 30 seconds.
He and Wingfield were together for the first mile (5:12), but the Boone distance specialist broke Thiessen in the second half of the race.
“I had a pretty good race today,” Thiessen said. “My goal was to stay with Conner as long as I could. Having him here to push me helped out a lot and I hung on to him for about a mile and a half.
“Ben Varghese and Griff Graves both went on to be beasts, so I think Conner and I will do the same thing.”
Behind Thiessen was Dylan Phillips (third in 16:53.0), Jack Bundy (seventh in 18:08.7), Rives Boltwood (ninth in 18:25.2) and Bramley Childress (24th in 19:22.8).
It’s a good start for the Falcons, who have high aspirations for the rest of the season and beyond.
With perennial power Western Albemarle moving to Class 4 and out of the picture, Abingdon is a contender for a state title that has long eluded the boys program since it began in the early 1970s.
“This was a big step for us,” Thiessen said. “We'd like to win a state championship this year. We’ve got a lot of time to make up and we all have to get better, but it’s a great start to the season.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins was fifth with a run of 17:29.0 while teammate Joe Neglia placed sixth in 17:36.3.
Providence’s Cole Thomas had a solid run of 18:22.8, which was good for eighth place.
Elizabethton’s Riley Vernon (13th in 18:38.6) and Max Garner (14th in 18:41.0) both had good showings for the Cyclones. Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher was 15th with a time of 18:48.6.
HEADRICK LEADS TRIBE
On the girls’ side, D-B junior Autumn Headrick executed her race plan to perfection. Headrick started out near the front, but gradually worked her way up throughout the race and wound up with the win, crossing the line in 20:00.3. It was her first win cross country.
Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield was second in 20:24.1.
With Headrick’s win and good execution all the way around, the Lady Indians easily won the team title, amassing 23 points. Daniel Boone was second with 50.
“I really didn’t go into this race with a game plan because it was the first race,” Headrick said. “Coach (Bob) Bingham said not to worry about it too much and, of course, I worried about it.
“If I’m not really sure what I’m going to do, I’m going to run negative splits. I started out that first bit slower and just got faster.”
The Lady Indians are a young bunch this season as triplets Sarah, Emily and Laura Siner all made big contributions to the team effort, all finishing in the top 25.
Kailee Ann Conner was second on the Lady Indians squad, crossing the line in third with a time of 21:13.9. Emma Baker was third on the team for D-B, crossing in 21:30.2 for a fifth-place effort.
The Siner triplets along with Conner are all freshmen.
“The Connor girl is like best friends with the triplets, so it’s more like quadruplets,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “We’re lucky to have them and they make us a whole lot better.
“Autumn reminds me a lot of Emma (Russum). Emma got her first win here in 2019 and they’re friends. It is an interesting parallel.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Abingdon freshman Aleah Dorn was the highest Virginia finisher, coming fourth in 21:22.4 while Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was sixth in 21:36.3.
David Crockett’s Breanna Dunn took ninth in 21:57.0 and Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy had a strong showing in 10th with a time of 22:07.8.
West Ridge’s highest finisher on the day was Cara Taylor, who was 11th at 22:13.5.