The David Crockett softball team proved Tuesday that the old adage “it’s hard to beat a team three times” isn't always right.
Behind great pitching from Cara Wilson, the Lady Pioneers downed Big 5 Conference foe Dobyns-Bennett for the third time this spring, winning 2-0.
“We were a bit concerned about this game because we had beaten them twice this year,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “It really is hard to beat a team three times in a row, but I told the girls that we just have to stay focused and do what we have to do.”
Wilson got the complete-game win, throwing 98 pitches and striking out five.
One of the key moments in the game came when she escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the top of the third. Wilson induced D-B’s Hailey Porter into a grounder down the third-base line that Marin Simpkins fielded, touching the base for the final out of the frame.
“Cara did a great job pitching today and I’m very proud of her,” Weems said. “We’ve had some struggles in the circle — using two or three pitchers sometimes — but she was able to go the distance and she did a great job.”
Runs were at a premium, and Crockett (13-13, 5-4) did just enough to win.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Pioneers put runners on second and third with two outs thanks to two sacrifice bunts. Senior catcher Ashlyn Dulaney, an Austin Peay signee, then delivered two-run single.
“We got those bunts down and moved the runners,” Weems said. “It was up to Ashlyn to get those RBIs and get the runs in.
"We didn’t hit as well as I thought we would today, but we hit enough to get the job done.”
Dulaney was the only player for either team to record multiple hits. She finished 2-for-3.
The recent frustrations on the basepaths continued for the Lady Indians (19-13, 1-7).
In the top of the fifth, Porter was tagged for the inning-ending out while trying to stretch a single into a double.
In the seventh, leadoff hitter Emma Anthony was doubled off first after straying from the bag when Haigan Depew popped out to the pitcher. That play ended all of the hopes for the Tribe.
“We’re just struggling,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We’re just waiting for somebody else to step up and nobody will.”
Despite pitching admirably and allowing only four hits, Julianne Tipton suffered the complete-game loss. The D-B hurler threw only 85 pitches and struck out three.
“Julianne has an ERA around 2, but her record is around .500,” Hubbard said. “She just can’t get any help. You can’t blame it on people being out because you’ve got what you’ve got.
“I’m not taking anything away from Crockett because they hit it and they played good defense. We just can’t catch a break.”